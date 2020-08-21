trump-files-emergency-request-to-prevent-subpoena-of-his-tax-records

(Newsdio) Lawyers for President Donald Trump filed an emergency request Friday for a federal appeals court to put a subpoena for his financial documents and tax returns on hold until the higher court can weigh in on the matter.

The filing immediately followed a ruling by US District Judge Victor Marrero, who denied Trump’s request to put his decision dismissing the lawsuit on hold to allow the President’s legal team time to appeal.

Trump’s lawyers told the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals that without a stay it would result in “quintessential irreparable harm” by allowing the subpoena for the records to go ahead.

As part of an agreement between the President’s lawyers and the Manhattan district attorney’s office, the subpoena would not be enforced until seven calendar days from Marrero’s decision.

Trump’s lawyers are now asking the appeals court to not allow the subpoena to be enforced until one week after the appeals court rules on the case.