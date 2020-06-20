Trump fired Berman, says Barr

"Because you have stated that you have no intention of resigning, I have asked the President to withdraw it today, and he has done so," Barr wrote in a letter to Berman. "By law, the United States Deputy Prosecutor, Audrey Strauss, will become the United States Acting Prosecutor, and I anticipate that she will serve in that capacity until a permanent successor is established."
"I did not resign, and do not intend to resign, my position, for which I was appointed by the judges of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. I will resign when a candidate appointed by the president is confirmed by the Senate, "said Berman. "Until then, our investigations will proceed without delay or interruption."
