Trump fired Berman, says Barr

"Because you have stated that you have no intention of resigning, I have asked the President to withdraw it today, and he has done so," Barr wrote in a letter to Berman. "By law, the United States Deputy Prosecutor, Audrey Strauss, will become the United States Acting Prosecutor, and I anticipate that she will serve in that capacity until a permanent successor is established."

The notable escalation comes after Barr attempted to topple Berman on Friday, but challenged him by refusing to resign. In an extraordinary statement sent about an hour after Barr said Berman was leaving the office, Berman said he learned of his alleged departure from a press release.

"I did not resign, and do not intend to resign, my position, for which I was appointed by the judges of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. I will resign when a candidate appointed by the president is confirmed by the Senate, "said Berman. "Until then, our investigations will proceed without delay or interruption."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.