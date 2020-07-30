Trump floats delaying elections despite lack of authority to do so

Trump has no authority to delay an election, and the Constitution gives Congress the power to set the date to vote.

But in his tweet Thursday morning, Trump offered the suggestion because he claimed without evidence that the contest would be flawed.

"With universal voting by mail (not absentee voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACTIVE and FRAUDULENT election in history. It will be a great shame for the United States," he wrote. "Delaying the election until people can vote properly and safely?"

There is no evidence that voting by mail leads to fraud.