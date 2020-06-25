Trump follows Biden in 6 key battlefield states: polls

New polls released Thursday in six crucial general election battlefield states that will help decide the winner of the presidential election indicate that, at the moment, Democratic challenger Joe Biden is outperforming President Trump in each of them.

Polls, conducted by Siena College for the New York Times, show the former vice president and presumed Democratic candidate at the helm of the Republican party in the White House, 47-36 percent among registered voters in Michigan, 50-40 percent in Pennsylvania and 49-38 percent in Wisconsin.

Democrats led the three so-called "Rust Belt" states in the quarter-century presidential election until Trump changed them from blue to red in 2016, helping him upset Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton to win the House Blanca.

Polls also show Biden with a 47-41 percent advantage over the president in Florida, the largest of the battlefield states. And they indicate that the former vice president surpassed Trump 48-41 percent in Arizona and 49-40 percent in North Carolina, two other states considered at stake in this electoral cycle. Then-Republican presidential candidate Trump won Florida by 1 percentage point and led Arizona and North Carolina by 4 points each in their 2016 loss at the Clinton Election College, who beat Trump to take the national popular vote.

The launch of the new polls comes four and a half months before the November general election, which is an eternity in campaign politics.

But most of the polls released Thursday are pretty much in line with the results of other recent polls in the six key battlefield states. An average of the latest surveys in these states compiled by RealClearPolitcs shows Biden with a margin of 8.6 points in Michigan, 8 points in Wisconsin, 6.3 points in Pennsylvania, 6.2 points in Florida, 4 points in Arizona and 1.4 points in North Carolina .

The new polls suggest that the president's significant leadership among white voters, which was crucial to his 2016 election victory, has declined. And polls indicate that only 42 percent of voters in the six decisive states approve of the way Trump handles his duties in the White House, with 54 percent disapproval.

The New York Times / Siena College poll was conducted June 8-18, with 3,870 registered voters in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Florida, Arizona, Wisconsin and North Carolina questioned by live phone operators. The margin of error in the states varied from plus or minus 4.1 to 4.6 percentage points.