Trump "Generally" Supports Strangulation Ban, But Says Sometimes They Are Necessary

United States President Donald Trump holds a meeting at the White House on June 10 in Washington. Doug Mills / Pool / Getty Images

President Trump said "generally" that he supports a ban on suffocation for police officers, but that in some cases it may be necessary.

"I don't like bottlenecks," the president said during an interview with Fox News that aired on Friday. “I will say this, as someone who – you grow and you fight and you fight, or you see what happens, sometimes if you are alone and fighting with someone, it is difficult. And you have someone in a choke, what are you going to do? And he's a really bad person, and you know it, and they exist. I mean, we have some really bad people. "

"You have someone in a choke, what are you going to do?" Trump continued. "Let him go and say, 'Let's start again, I'm not allowed to have you strangled,' it's a difficult situation."

“I think the concept of strangulation sounds so innocent and so perfect. If it's two-on-one, that's a little bit different story, depending, ”he said. "I think it would be a very good thing, overall it should end."

The regulations on strangling police officers may be local, the president said, but the federal government "can certainly make very strong recommendations and recommendations."

The president's comments come as Democrats and Republicans in Congress are working on legislative proposals aimed at curbing brutality and police misconduct. The top Republican in the United States House of Representatives said Thursday he would support a suffocation ban, a proposal currently included in the House Democrats' bill.