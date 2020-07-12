Trump gives in to the mask but takes new risks with schools

Contents
& # 39; This should not be a main story in the news & # 39;
While Trump has recently said that the United States is in a "good spot" when it comes to coronavirus and has touted the current death rate in the United States (an indicator that generally lags behind the increase in the number of cases), Fauci has delivered the forceful, disturbing facts about the direction of the pandemic.
"As a country, when you compare us to other countries, I don't think you can say we are doing well. I mean, just not," Fauci said last week on the FiveThirtyEight podcast.
Fauci also recently said, "You wouldn't be surprised if we increase to 100,000 (new infections) a day if this doesn't change." Given the prediction of a terrifying increase in cases in the coming weeks, public health experts said Saturday that they were pleased that the President had finally worn a mask, but as Dr. Peter Hotez put it: "This should not be a main story in the News. "
"In February or March, it would have been the main story, but not now. We've gotten over that, we have this terrible public health crisis right now," said Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine in Baylor. College of Medicine, told CNN's Ana Cabrera during an interview on "Newsroom" on Saturday. "The fact that we continue to discuss masks is ridiculous. We have to do much more now to help curb this terrible attack we have faced since Covid-19. With a sharp acceleration, we are going to reach 70,000 cases this week."
Hotez, who is also co-director of the Vaccine Development Center at Texas Children & # 39; s Hospital, He noted that the number of cases will rapidly increase to 100,000 new cases per day, as Fauci predicted, causing even more pressure on hospitals, ICUs and staff, many of whom are already falling ill in critical areas. "We don't have a national plan, a national roadmap on how to deal with this and how to stop it," he said.
A relentless focus on reopening
But Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, seemed to imply that the nation does not yet have enough data, due to limited testing of children at this time, to draw conclusions about the infection rate among children.
"If you look at all the tests we've done … the portion that has been the most tested is under 10s," Birx said during the coronavirus task force briefing on Wednesday. She said the nation's health experts are still trying to "really solve this, because parents have done an amazing job protecting their children."
"We know that the under-25 mortality rate from CDC data is less than 0.1%, and that has been maintained," said Birx. "But until we know how many have been infected, we have no evidence that there is significant mortality in children without coexisting diseases. And that is what we are looking for right now, is really making sure that we have overturned every stone and understand that greatly detail. "
Teachers and other adults at risk
Beyond children's health concerns, there are growing concerns about the health of teachers and how the virus could spread, with children as carriers, from schools to multi-generational homes with vulnerable older family members.
So far, no one in the Trump administration has explained how schools can reopen and maintain social distancing among students, given that crowded classrooms are essentially the status quo in many school districts across the country.
In that leadership empty, school districts and the nation's governors are trying to solve that puzzle for themselves (as the need for more school funding to deal with the virus, rather than less, is evident to almost everyone except the President ).
There is no doubt that parents want their children to go back to school, because it will be impossible for most parents to return to full capacity work if their children are not in the classroom. And the most economically disadvantaged families may suffer more if schools do not reopen.
But parents have also made it clear that they want it to be safe, and many fear a second wave of infections if adequate measures are not taken to contain the virus in schools.
It is too early to know how American parents will respond to the administration's messy approach to reopening schools, but Trump's confounding and obfuscation tactics have so far not worked well. And putting children at risk to satisfy the president's desire for a strong economic reopening this fall can come at a high political price.