Trump gives in to the mask but takes new risks with schools

Apparently, his concern for security does not extend to schools, which he is pushing to reopen, potentially putting millions of Americans at risk. His delusional view of the virus, primarily that it is "harmless", serves his political agenda of getting the economy moving and the country back to "normal" before the fall election. But if you're going to win back any of the suburban moms that the Republican Party lost so much in the 2018 midterms, you may want to reconsider using America's children as tokens in your political games.

It continues to endanger the lives of Americans, including that of its own supporters, also in the election campaign. The president had planned to continue to ignore the guidelines of his public health experts by holding a campaign rally for his supporters in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Saturday night, which was postponed due to the weather, where the campaign said it would encourage but not compel attendees to wear masks, and there would probably have been little adherence to guidance regarding large gatherings (other than movement outdoors, which can help reduce the rate of spread).

& # 39; This should not be a main story in the news & # 39;

Highlighting the divide between Trump and the public health experts who are not listening, the president and the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, have not spoken for weeks. And Fauci has been relegated to podcasts and print interviews, probably because he has corrected the President's disinformation campaign about the virus.

While Trump has recently said that the United States is in a "good spot" when it comes to coronavirus and has touted the current death rate in the United States (an indicator that generally lags behind the increase in the number of cases), Fauci has delivered the forceful, disturbing facts about the direction of the pandemic.

"As a country, when you compare us to other countries, I don't think you can say we are doing well. I mean, just not," Fauci said last week on the FiveThirtyEight podcast.

Fauci also recently said, "You wouldn't be surprised if we increase to 100,000 (new infections) a day if this doesn't change." Given the prediction of a terrifying increase in cases in the coming weeks, public health experts said Saturday that they were pleased that the President had finally worn a mask, but as Dr. Peter Hotez put it: "This should not be a main story in the News. "

"In February or March, it would have been the main story, but not now. We've gotten over that, we have this terrible public health crisis right now," said Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine in Baylor. College of Medicine, told CNN's Ana Cabrera during an interview on "Newsroom" on Saturday. "The fact that we continue to discuss masks is ridiculous. We have to do much more now to help curb this terrible attack we have faced since Covid-19. With a sharp acceleration, we are going to reach 70,000 cases this week."

Hotez, who is also co-director of the Vaccine Development Center at Texas Children & # 39; s Hospital, He noted that the number of cases will rapidly increase to 100,000 new cases per day, as Fauci predicted, causing even more pressure on hospitals, ICUs and staff, many of whom are already falling ill in critical areas. "We don't have a national plan, a national roadmap on how to deal with this and how to stop it," he said.

A relentless focus on reopening

Yet even with that alarming increase in cases, Trump kept a relentless focus on the reopening for another confusing week in which he sent America's parents blasting by demanding that schools reopen in the fall.

Although many states are backing off on reopening after seeing their case numbers soar, Trump threatened to withhold federal funds from non-reopening school districts, while rating the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. of US Diseases While most schools are funded locally, cutting federal funds would likely impact America's neediest children and affect schools that have already been affected by the pandemic.

At a subsequent press conference by the White House coronavirus task force on Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence created even more confusion by stating that the CDC will issue different guidelines to clarify the rules for students to return, suggesting that the The agency was giving in to pressure from the president. (CDC chief Dr. Robert Redfield said Thursday the agency was not reviewing the guide, but was providing additional information to help schools plan for the reopening.)

Despite the fact that some children became seriously ill and died from the coronavirus, Pence emphasized last week that the risks for children infected with the virus are lower than for other age groups. He said it was a blessing that "other than having an underlying health condition, children do not appear to be susceptible to serious coronavirus illness." (During the schools discussion, Redfield also said that "overall, this virus does not cause significant illness in children.")

But Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, seemed to imply that the nation does not yet have enough data, due to limited testing of children at this time, to draw conclusions about the infection rate among children.

"If you look at all the tests we've done … the portion that has been the most tested is under 10s," Birx said during the coronavirus task force briefing on Wednesday. She said the nation's health experts are still trying to "really solve this, because parents have done an amazing job protecting their children."

"We know that the under-25 mortality rate from CDC data is less than 0.1%, and that has been maintained," said Birx. "But until we know how many have been infected, we have no evidence that there is significant mortality in children without coexisting diseases. And that is what we are looking for right now, is really making sure that we have overturned every stone and understand that greatly detail. "

Teachers and other adults at risk

Beyond children's health concerns, there are growing concerns about the health of teachers and how the virus could spread, with children as carriers, from schools to multi-generational homes with vulnerable older family members.

Teacher unions across the country, political powers in their own right, opposed Trump's threats this week. A new analysis released Friday night by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that nearly 1.5 million teachers in the United States are at increased risk for serious illness if they contract the coronavirus.

Those teachers, who make up about 24% of the total, have health conditions including diabetes, heart disease, or obesity, or are over the age of 65, making them more vulnerable to serious illness if they are infected with Covid-19, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation analysis.

So far, no one in the Trump administration has explained how schools can reopen and maintain social distancing among students, given that crowded classrooms are essentially the status quo in many school districts across the country.

In that leadership empty, school districts and the nation's governors are trying to solve that puzzle for themselves (as the need for more school funding to deal with the virus, rather than less, is evident to almost everyone except the President ).

There is no doubt that parents want their children to go back to school, because it will be impossible for most parents to return to full capacity work if their children are not in the classroom. And the most economically disadvantaged families may suffer more if schools do not reopen.

But parents have also made it clear that they want it to be safe, and many fear a second wave of infections if adequate measures are not taken to contain the virus in schools.

A Gallup poll in June found that 56% of parents with children in grades K-12 want their children's instruction to be fully in-person this fall. About 37% preferred a hybrid program that would cover some part-time schools and some distance learning. About 46% of parents said they were very concerned that their children would get the virus.

The New York Times obtained an internal document from the CDC last week that warned that the complete reopening of K-12 schools and universities would create the "greatest risk" for the spread of the coronavirus.

It is too early to know how American parents will respond to the administration's messy approach to reopening schools, but Trump's confounding and obfuscation tactics have so far not worked well. And putting children at risk to satisfy the president's desire for a strong economic reopening this fall can come at a high political price.