Trump Gives Optimistic Independence Day Message, Says America Is "Returning" After Terrible China Plague

President Trump gave an optimistic Independence Day message to the nation on Saturday, declaring that the United States is "coming back" and will be "bigger than ever" after it emerges from the coronavirus pandemic, which it described as a "plague." terrible from China. "

"I just want to wish everyone a happy Fourth of July," he said in a video message. "We are on the way to a tremendous victory, it is going to happen and it is going to happen in a big way, our country will be bigger than ever."

TRUMP, IN THE ADDRESS FIERY MOUNT RUSHMORE, CLAIMS THE GROWTH OF FASCISM & # 39; FAR AWAY & # 39 ;, & # 39; CALLS THE AMERICANS TO GET UP

Trump started the short message by saying that July 4 is about many different things, "but more than anything: freedom."

He focused on the US economy and touted his stock market earnings and unemployment rate before the pandemic in March.

HILLARY CLINTON, DARK TIMES QUOTE, URGES AMERICANS TO REGISTER TO VOTE FOR THE INDEPENDENCE DAY MESSAGE

"We were doing better than any country in history and not just us, any country, and then we were hit with this terrible plague from China and now we are close to fighting to get out of it," he said. .

"Our country is coming back, our job numbers are spectacular, a lot is happening that people still don't see but will see in the coming months," he said.

The morning comes after he delivered a broader speech on Mount Rushmore, in which he pointed to an increase in what he called "left fascism" and called for a defense of "Judeo-Christian principles."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We will declare the truth in its entirety, without apology: we declare that the United States of America is the most just and exceptional nation that has ever existed on Earth," Trump said. "We are proud of the fact that our country was founded on Judeo-Christian principles, and we understand that these values ​​have dramatically advanced the cause of peace and justice throughout the world."

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.