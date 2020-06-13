Trump gives West Point start address

President Trump will address the West Point graduating class in 2020 on Saturday morning, the first time he has spoken to cadets from the famed US Military Academy. USA

The graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 will be closed to all guests. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said the school was aiming for a "small and safe graduation ceremony."

Following similar guidelines from the US Air Force Academy ceremony. USA In April, West Point graduate cadets will sit six feet apart from each other and Trump will dispense with the usual handshake for each graduate.

The speech comes as states across the country continue to loosen pandemic blockade restrictions that have kept millions of Americans home and out of work for months.

Questions have been raised about ensuring safety at the start of more than 1,100 cadets.

Mandatory testing of the 1,100 last week revealed at least 15 cadets who tested positive for COVID-19, though none have shown symptoms.

Later Saturday, Trump is expected to attend a fundraising campaign at his golf complex in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Vice President Pence gave the graduation speech to West Point cadets last year.