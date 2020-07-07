** Do you want FOX News Halftime Report in your inbox every day? Sign up here.**

On the list: Trump goes back to basics – RNC tightens convention restrictions as members bail – Bad blood: Trump Niece beats uncle in new book – Primary Day for New Jersey, Delaware – La story just appeared * ahem * bubbled

TRUMP RETURNS TO THE BASICS

While is true that President TrumpThe difficult reelection effort has suffered greatly from his lack of discipline, that does not mean that he is not executing any plan at all.

It also doesn't mean that it won't necessarily work.

Running and serving as president is like living next to the magma vents on the Atlantic sea floor. Only highly specialized organisms can survive in the highly corrosive atmosphere that is toxic to most living things.

Trump's immediate predecessors, Barack Obama and George Bush, they seemed alike in the gift of surviving amid the sulfuric acid apparently immune to it. We can't know if they actually smashed the remote controls and emitted blue stripes in private, but their public figures were those of the men rising above.

Now they both knew how to exploit the atmosphere. Obama took advantage of attacks on him (including Trump's efforts to prove that he is a secret Kenyan) and got into various controversies. Bush was even more cautious, but he certainly benefited from culture wars, especially in same-sex marriage. But both retained presidential influence and, at least, the appearance of some athletes.

Trump, on the other hand, is a vent for human magma. His political success, as we have often discussed, has been based substantially on his gift for media manipulation. You can bet, for example, that any day the news is bad for the President, he will try to unload enough sulfur to change history.

No wonder, then, that he is currently facing a possible binge, Trump is trying to do what he does best. Just after his fans have finished defending him against accusations of racial harassment, Trump tweets "white power" or defends the Confederate Flag.

It may be that Trump lacks the discipline and patience to maintain a more subtle approach to taking advantage of furious culture wars. But it may also be true that he believes his plan works. After all, he has done it before.

What's worse for Trump, exchanging accusations of racism with Democrats and political journalists or another day focused on the growing coronavirus? All politicians would like to have the ability to change the narrative, but not all politicians can or will endure the sulfuric backlash that might be necessary.

You can see its logic here. If Trump was able to win once ridden with an eruption of discomfort and outrage, why couldn't he do it again? Their symbiotic counterparts in the political press certainly do their part to inflate every new scandal. Trump uncorks some of the shock of the cultural war, his critics swallow him whole and the cycle is perpetuated with a round trip on who was more wrong and blah blah blah …

In addition to keeping coverage away from even more awkward issues, it also keeps Trump's base busy. The way to lose in a landslide is to make your own voters lose hope. This is how they annihilate it: knowing that defeat is inevitable, its people don't bother voting. That's exactly the scenario that has Senate Republicans sweating like a cold drink on a hot day. That helps explain why Trump is trolling so hard. It is a fan service.

However…

The most obvious answer is that what works for a rookie outside candidate will not work for a sitting president. It is certainly more difficult to interpret the victim and it is impossible to avoid the judgment of the voters, as they reflect on a first term and imagine what a second term would be like.

Trump adapts well to highly acidic atmospheres, but most voters do not. While Trump's amusements keep the press and Democrats away from their weakest points, they also reinforce their weakest point: fatigue.

Americans get tired of every president sooner or later, so reelected ones tend to become lame ducks so quickly. Since the dawn of the television age, every president has become part of the furniture of our lives. Finally, we get tired of the decoration. That happened earlier for Trump than anyone else.

Trump and some Republicans tried the same approach in 2018, even with the same fight over statues. But it didn't work then.

The problem is that while you keep your enemies off the topic, you're also showing persuasive voters that you're not in touch with their concerns. Many people feel deeply about these wedge problems, but not many who don't have their minds set yet.

THE RULEBOOK: NO EDUCATION IN THE SECOND KICK OF A MULE

“Experience is the oracle of truth; and where your answers are unequivocal, they must be conclusive and sacred. "- Alexander Hamilton and James Madison, Federalist No. 20

WAITING TIME: WHAT IS ALL THE FLUFF?

Yahoo: "NASA's most powerful space telescope, Hubble, captured a singularly picturesque galaxy in a photo the agency released Thursday. Called NGC 2775, the galaxy is 67 million light-years away and no longer appears to be forming stars. Astronomers may say that is the case due to the relatively empty and clear lump at the center of the galaxy. When I was younger, the middle region of the galaxy was buzzing with activity as gas condensed into newborn stars. Now, however, all the gas appears to be spent. The arms that revolve around the center of the galaxy are "flocculent", looking fluffy and feathery, due to the dark lines of dust and gas clouds. Millions of young stars shine bright blue through the haze. "

MARKER

NATIONAL AVERAGE FROM HEAD TO HEAD

Triumph: 41.4 percent

Biden: 51 percent

Lead size: Biden by 9.6 points

Change for a week: Biden ↑ 0.4 points; Trump ↑ 2 points

(Average includes: IBD: Trump 40% – Biden 48%; Monmouth: Trump 41% – Biden 53%; CNBC: Trump 41% – Biden 49%; USA Today / Suffolk: Trump 41% – Biden 53%; NPR / PBS / Marist: Trump 44% – Biden 52%.)

BATTLE POWER RANGES

(270 electoral votes necessary to win)

Launching: (109 electoral votes): Wisconsin (10), Ohio (18), Florida (29), Arizona (11), Pennsylvania (20), North Carolina (15), Iowa (6)

Read R / Probable R: (180 electoral votes)

Read D / Probable D: (249 electoral votes)

TRUMP WORK PERFORMANCE

Average approval: 40.2 percent

Average disapproval: 56.4 percent

Net score: -16.2 points

Change for a week: ↓ 2.6 points

(Average includes: Gallup: 38% approval – 57% disapproval; IBD: 39% approval – 56% disapproval; Monmouth: 41% approval – 54% disapproval; CNBC: 43% approval – 57% disapproval; USA Today / Suffolk: 40% approval – 58% disapproval.)

TRUMP PUSHES SCHOOLS TO OPEN

WSJ: "The Trump administration is lobbying the nation's school systems to educate children in person this fall, preparing to offer security guidelines for the reopening, as lawmakers on Capitol Hill seek an agreement to provide schools with the federal aid that they say they need to do then. … Schools across the country closed this spring … likely leading to loss of learning for many children and placing burdens on parents who have been forced to work from home. The resurgence of the virus in the southern and western United States … has complicated the drive to bring groups of children to schools. Decisions on how and if schools are reopened are largely up to state and local governments … But Mr. Trump has repeatedly made his position clear. "SCHOOLS MUST OPEN ON THE FALL!" He wrote in a tweet on Monday. "Forgot to add the word 'SAFE', tweeted Lily Eskelsen Garcia, president of the National Association of Education … "

Florida makes it mandatory – Fox News: “The Florida Department of Education issued an emergency order on Monday requiring that all of its schools reopen for the fall semester, after months of closure due to the coronavirus. The order, signed by the Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran, addresses all school boards and governing boards of charter schools. He says that all the & # 39; physical schools & # 39; they must reopen at least five days a week beginning in August and they must follow the guidelines established by the Florida Department of Health … The department's order requires all schools that accept state scholarship money to submit a reopening that meets state requirements. "

RNC TIGHTEN CONVENTION RESTRICTIONS AS A DANCING MEMBER

Reuters: "The Republican Party will provide mandatory coronavirus testing at its August national convention in Jacksonville, according to a memorandum delivered Monday. The plan to require thousands of attendees to get tested for the coronavirus before entering the convention site illustrates the efforts the party is making to ensure that President Donald Trump speaks to a full house when he accepts the nomination. American senator Chuck grassley, an 86-year-old Iowa Republican, said Monday that he would skip the Republican National Convention in August due to concerns about the coronavirus. The Jacksonville Host Committee has not provided details on logistics or how the cost will be covered. "

Others rethink convention nodes – Politician: “First came the announcement of a reduced convention in Milwaukee that urged delegates not to attend in person. Now Democrats are wondering if even a gathering at smaller events across the country as an alternative is a plausible option after a further surge in Covid-19 cases. With infection rates exploding in various states, some elected officials, state party leaders, and grassroots members of the Democratic National Committee are skeptical of the proposed idea of ​​"mini-conventions" across the country: regional satellite sites for delegates and matches. leaders, particularly in battlefield states. "

California hospitalization stress system – Reuters: "New cases of coronavirus soared in California over the weekend of July 4, stressing some hospital systems and leading to the temporary closure of the Sacramento state capitol building for a deep cleanup," they said Monday. officials. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has increased by 50% in the past two weeks to approximately 5,800, Governor Gavin newsom he said in a briefing. About a third of those hospitalized were in Los Angeles County, according to state and local records, with approximately 630 confirmed and suspected coronavirus patients requiring intensive care. And 25% of hospitalizations in the county in July were among patients ages 18 to 40, health officials said, as the new cases increasingly affected a younger population that may have been lax about safety precautions in recent weeks. "

Lack of supplies … again – AP: “Personal protective equipment that was dangerously in short supply during the first few weeks of the US coronavirus crisis is being depleted again as the virus resumes its rapid spread and increases the number of hospitalized patients. A national nursing union is concerned that the equipment should be reused. A doctors association warns that doctors' offices are closed because they cannot obtain masks and other supplies. And Democratic members of Congress are pressing the Trump administration to develop a national strategy to acquire and distribute equipment in anticipation of the crisis worsening in the slide. "

Atlanta Mayor positive hopeful evidence – AP: "Mayor of Atlanta Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Monday that it had tested positive for COVID-19. The 50-year-old Democrat is among the women named as potential vice presidential candidates for the alleged presidential candidate. Joe Biden. V COVID-19 has literally come home. I have had no symptoms and have tested positive, "Bottoms tweeted. She told MSNBC that she decided that her family members should be tested again because her husband" has literally been sleeping since Thursday. "She said the only other symptoms that she and her husband have experienced are those similar to the allergies they have. "

BAD BLOOD: TRUMP NEEDS UNCLE BASHES IN NEW BOOK

LAT: "Donald Trump's upbringing in a deeply dysfunctional family makes him an unstable and destructive leader for the country," writes his niece in a scathing new book obtained by The Times, perhaps the most personal in a series of telling stories. very unflattering. About the President. Mary Trump He paints a haunting portrait of his uncle, saying he paid a friend to take his SAT exams to get into college and grew up revealing the truth to promote himself. The future president's father was a "high-functioning sociopath" and his mother "emotionally and physically absent." He was never required an honest job, and no matter how badly he failed, he was rewarded in ways that are almost unfathomable. He continues to be protected from his own disasters in the White House, "writes Mary Trump, the daughter of the President's older brother, Fred. "

Biden digs deep with Pennsylvania team – Philly researcher: “Joe Biden has added two Philadelphia citizens with extensive experience in Pennsylvania politics to lead his campaign operation in a state critical to the presidential election and his hopes of winning the White House. Biden on Tuesday called Brendan McPhillips as its Pennsylvania state director and I will sin Harris As senior adviser to the state, the campaign was first confirmed to the Inquirer on Tuesday. McPhillips, who lives in Point Breeze, recently directed Pete ButtigiegThe Iowa campaign, which helped the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, take a surprising first place. McPhillips previously handled the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania John FettermanMain campaign for the US Senate in 2016 and Helen GymThe successful career of the City Council in 2015. He also led Andrew GillumThe 2018 Candidate for Governor of Florida. "

SWAMP THINGS: CORONA BAILOUT FLOWED WELL CONNECTED

WaPo: “Data released Monday by the Small Business Administration shows that companies owned by members of Congress and the legal practice that represented President Trump were among the hundreds of thousands of companies that received help from the agency. As part of its $ 660 billion small business aid program, the SBA also provided loans to private schools serving elite clients, foreign-owned companies, and large chains backed by wealthy Wall Street firms. Nearly 90,000 companies in the program took the aid without promising in their applications that they would either re-hire workers or create jobs. The data, released after weeks of pressure from the media and lawmakers, shows a picture of a random first-come, first-served program that was not designed to assess the relative need of recipients. "

Donors collected – AP: "Up to $ 273 million in federal aid to the coronavirus was awarded to more than 100 companies owned or operated by major donors to President Donald Trump's electoral efforts, according to an analysis of federal data from the Associated Press. Many were among the first to be approved for a loan in early April, when the administration was struggling to launch the loan program. And only eight companies had to wait until early May before getting aid, according to the AP's review of the data released on Monday … In total, Trump supporters who run these companies have contributed at least $ 11.1 million. since May 2015 to Trump's campaign committees, the Republican National Committee and America First Action, a super PAC that has been endorsed by Trump, according to the AP review. Each donor gave at least $ 20,000. "

White House wants another $ 1 billion by August – Bloomberg: "The White House wants Congress to approve another stimulus package before the first week of August, before lawmakers return home for their annual summer recess and keep the cost at $ 1 trillion or less, according to the vice president Mike PenceThe main assistant. "I think we want to make sure that people who are still unemployed or suffering are protected, but at the same time, we want to take into account the fact that the economy is recovering and we want to try to contain the amount of spending." Marc ShortPence's chief of staff said Tuesday in an interview with Bloomberg Radio … The White House and lawmakers are ready to step up talks about a new virus-related stimulus package this month as they return to Washington after the Independence Day holiday. "

PRIMARY DAY FOR NEW JERSEY, DELAWARE

NYT: "Joseph R. Biden Jr.'s home state is holding a presidential primary, and New Jersey has a full list of congressional primaries on tap in an election that will be held primarily by mail … For Democrats in New Jersey and Representative throughout the country Jeff Van DrewThe move to the Republican Party in December, after the impeachment vote against President Trump, was treason. Potential opponents quickly began competing to face Mr. Van Drew in what will be one of the most viewed Congressional races in November. But the main battle in South Jersey has become toxic, fracturing the state's Democratic establishment into familiar and foreign lines for those who closely follow Trenton's political machinations. Support for Amy Kennedy, a mental health advocate and former teacher who is part of the Kennedy political diaspora, is the governor. Philip D. Murphy, along with progressive activists and unions who often side with him. "

Huntsman accepts defeat in exchange for an offer by the Utah Governor – Deseret News: "The Utah Republican Governor's Primary was convened Monday by the Lieutenant Governor. Spencer cox by the Associated Press after new results showed he continues to hold an advantage over the former governor. Jon Huntsman Jr. Cox, who is scheduled to hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon, said in a statement that he and his running mate, the state senator. Deidre Henderson, R-Spanish Fork, "are humbled by the vote of confidence of the Utah people in selecting us as the Republican nominee for Governor and Lieutenant Governor." He said "like farm kids from Sanpete County", he and his wife, Abby, ‘I never dreamed of having this opportunity. If we are elected in November, we will bring our rural values ​​of hard work, honesty, and responsibility to the Governor's office every day. "

PLAY BY PLAY

Foreign students cannot stay in the US For online classes – NPR

AUDIBLE: SO WE WILL MARK IT AS "NOT DECIDED"

"Well, the vice president says he will transform the United States. He will do it. And the American people will pay a terrible price. Its foreign policy is hugs and hot chocolate for the enemies of the United States. If chosen, my advice is to build a bomb shelter. " Senator John Kennedy, R-La., This is Joe Biden speaking on Fox News.

Of the bleaches

"I am concerned about your report on the President's recent" NASCAR "tweet. … that excerpt omits the key fact that Bubba Wallace has nothing to apologize for because he had no role in reporting the alleged hate crime, nor in your research. The Fox News report you quote included "I don't think Bubba Wallace has something to apologize for, "senator from South Carolina Lindsey Graham he said "and both the presenters on the Fox News video clip and your friend Howie Kurtz He did his best to explain to viewers that the matter was not a hoax and that Wallace was not involved. Fair and balanced reporting, which is what I expect from the Halftime Report, and that surely requires you not to selectively edit a balanced report of a misleading tweet in a way that "removes the antidote but retains the grief." I don't think he will publish this, but I hope he acknowledges his own responsibility to be careful not to create or propagate, through selective editing, a false narrative. "- Dr Evan Harris, London, United Kingdom.

(Editor's note: Holy crocano, Doc! We try to keep our blurry images short enough to be easy to read on a mobile device. I have no doubt that we could improve in many cases by taking more thoughtful passages. We are confident about the fact. that our subscribers bring context with them to our notes. We also provide headlines and other context clues to help. I'm sure they may find their way around an incomplete item from time to time. But accusing me of propagating a false narrative through Selective Edition? If you think that's the kind of store you think we're running here, I can't imagine why you'd sign up. It must be pretty difficult on such a tall horse.)

"I loved it and, okay, with your response to Jackson Sperry 7/1. "If I were advising (Trump), I would tell him to be as boring as possible for at least the next two weeks." He was definitely interested in how POTUS messages and tone would or would not change in the following days. Over the weekend and then with the comments from the culture war (i.e. apologize to Bubba Wallace) today, 7/6, I have a new hypothesis. Trump understands at this point the uphill struggle to be reelected. The message and tone he would have to use to convince independent or undecided voters would not affect his voting base for him, but it could affect his "hero" status to his most loyal supporters. Trump's political company after the election someone? I don't think any traditional or mainstream conservative Republican Party is excited about him recounting the problems of culture war. It sure doesn't seem like a strategy to broaden your base for a victory at the electoral college. Health," — Alex VigilSacramento, California

(Editor's note; I listen to you, but I offer my standard precautions against complicated strategies. You know the adage, "Never attribute to malice what is adequately explained by incompetence." It seems far-fetched to me that Trump gives up a possibility of another term in office. the power to preserve the possibility of a dubious post-presidential career as a troll. Trump is older than any incumbent in history to seek a second term, so it's not that he has an unlimited post-presidential term. It seems more likely to me that the president is working under incomplete / incorrect assumptions about the nature of the electorate: misunderstandings exacerbated by confirmation bias. When his ability is irritating left and right political wings with social problems, he is very likely to see the world in such a way suggesting that his skills are right for the moment. I think Trump is trying to recover from the body shots that e suffered this spring and summer in the only way he knows how. and infamous former mayor of Philadelphia Frank Rizzo, who fanned racial and cultural antipathies to gain and maintain power, told us a lot about how Trump views elections and the electorate, not to mention the issues of racial harassment on the Confederate flags at the NASCAR and Washington events. Redskins. He is looking for any fight he can get while he is in his perceived territory. What it lacks is that so far, persuasive voters still judge it by job performance.)

“I suppose I should know the answer to this question, but as hard as it may be to believe, I have some doubts that I would be correct. We currently have two high-ranking men running for president, so the following situation, while highly unlikely, is possible. Suppose President Smith is running for reelection against Mr. Jones. And suppose Mr. Jones wins the election. Unfortunately, a few weeks before Jones takes office, he dies. Normally the vice president would become president. But the only vice president we have has also lost the elections. In any case, we still have President Smith in office right now. My question is the day of the inauguration, who has sworn to be president? – Tom snyder, The Peoples, Fla.

(Editor's Note: Good question, Mr. Snyder! If the incumbent, President Smith, has been defeated at the Electoral College, neither he nor his vice president can continue in office after noon on January 20 of the year following As for who replaces the president-elect, according to the twentieth amendment, in almost all settings he is the vice-president-elect, even if the vacancy occurs between the election and the certification of the results by the House and Senate. neither president-elect nor vice-president-elect, the office would fall to the president of the Chamber).

THE HISTORY ONLY CLASSIFIED OF * AHEM * BUBBLED

Fox News: “Breaking the story of Patrick MahomesThe historical extension of the contract was probably not part of the job description when a Missouri liquor store employee applied for the position. But when the time came, Katie Camlin did exactly that. Camlin, who works at Plaza Liquors in Kansas City, tweeted that a Chiefs employee had come to his store to buy a large quantity of champagne for an apparent celebration. ‘An employee from the Chiefs' main office came in and bought six bottles of Dom Perignon. He said there is a great firm today. Said it's not Chris Jonesso I guess it's a Mahomes deal, "Camlin tweeted before removing him, according to the Kansas City Star. More than an hour later, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter He had reported that Mahomes was signing a 10-year contract extension with the Chiefs. Camlin's reaction: "Holy, I beat Schefter hahaha."

AND NOW, A WORD FROM CHARLES …

“After countless generations of human beings, we have the unique privilege of living in a time when man has the ability to travel to other worlds. Anyone who can remain without being humiliated by the majesty of the company, dead to the transcendent promise of his own time, should revoke his citizenship in the 21st century. "- Charles Krauthammer (1950-2018) writing in the Washington Examiner on February 17, 2003.

