Trump granted another 45-day extension to file an annual financial statement

"The president has a complicated report and has focused on addressing the coronavirus crisis and other issues. As a result, he has been given an additional 45 days, but the president intends to present it as soon as possible," the official said.

Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and White House staff initially received a 45-day extension to submit their financial disclosure forms due to the coronavirus pandemic this spring. The extension deadline limit was June 30, and soon after, the Government Ethics Office released Pence's latest financial disclosure. Trump's revelation, however, was not released.

The New York Times first reported the extension of Trump's additional deadline.

The self-disclosure document provides a veiled view of the president's finances. These new disclosures will cover the 2019 calendar year, so they will not show the impact the pandemic has had on Trump's investments and properties.