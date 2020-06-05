Trump has jeopardized the moral authority of the United States (Opinion)

This has given the voice of the United States a special resonance when denouncing abuses from other countries. In one nation after another, oppressed people have sought support in the United States. People seeking to safeguard the freedoms of their own emerging democracies have also counted on Washington to back them up.
Is there any chance that the United States can claim its moral position to speak for others?
On Tuesday, members of the DC National Guard
, took the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. The heartbreaking sight threatened to destroy what was left of America's moral authority after more than three years of Donald Trump's presidency.
As always, everyone is looking at this country. But what do they see?
President Trump urged governors
to "dominate" violent protesters on Monday, and said "everyone was laughing" after a police compound in Minneapolis caught fire. Perhaps the regimes in Moscow
, Tehran
and Beijing
he laughed softly. They seem to feel empowered every time this country fights. But the overwhelming international reaction was the opposite.
Look around. People around the world don't laugh. In at least a dozen countries, thousands have taken to the streets
, protesting the murder of George Floyd in solidarity with protesters in the United States and protesting against racism in their own countries. They risked their lives during a pandemic to express their support for protesters in the United States. Some were fueled by anti-American sentiment, but the overwhelming fuel was likely anger against racism, confirming that the ideals that drive the protests here, America's founding ideals of equality, indeed have universal appeal. Many of the protesters who sang in other countries did so to support American protesters in defense of that founding principle. They don't want the torch to go out.
It is particularly moving that this American tragedy unfolds this week on the anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, when Chinese soldiers drove their tanks on peaceful protesters calling for democratic reforms. As much as 10,000
they were killed there. In the rubble of Beijing lies the iconic Goddess of democracy,
a white plaster statue crafted by young protesters when their dreams still seemed within their grasp.
The figure, which resembled the Statue of Liberty, was a concrete and palpable sign of the universality of the American ideal. When the regime's tanks destroyed it, we knew that freedom would not come soon to the Chinese people.
On this anniversary many inevitably drew parallels
between Tiananmen and the police crackdown in Lafayette Square this week. The differences, to point out the obvious, are huge. The United States remains a democracy, even though its democracy is under threat.
No doubt Trump, who during an interview in 1990 said that the Tiananmen massacre showed "the power of force"
China is unable to resist its authoritarian instincts. He has taken advantage of the looting and vandalism that threatened to overshadow the protesters' legitimate complaints and used it to build his strongman credentials, portraying himself as the defender of law and order in what appears to be an attempt to obtain political benefits.
In the process, he did not listen to what the protesters had to say, and was unable to offer solutions. To top it off, he violated the First amendment
of the Constitution, which guarantees, in addition to freedom of expression and freedom of the press, "the right of the people to assemble peacefully and to request the Government to repair their complaints."
But the United States is much more than Trump, and the rest of the world is also noticing it. The United States has not fully realized its ideals. That is why Americans of all descriptions have taken to the streets to demand progress that has been denied too long; demand that the country press to make the Declaration of Independence and its promise of equal rights for all its citizens a reality. Thats why he the country's most respected former military leaders
Has been excoriating Trump's handling of the protests
and his divisive presidency.
The American people still have a moral position. They have earned the right to speak, without fear of hypocrisy, in defense of democracy and the freedom of people everywhere. They can speak for him future of Hong Kong,
for the suffering of the Uighurs
, to get rid of repression in Iran
, and so on.
As for the American government, there is only one way it can regain its moral authority.
That is if the American people make an unequivocal statement in November, not only by defeating Trump at the ballot box, but by delivering a decisive repudiation of his presidency, sending the message that his four years in office was an aberration, a painful detour in the country march towards those democratic ideals that have inspired the world for more than 200 years. Anything else and that torch will go out.