Trump has not met with protesters or visited Minneapolis despite the precedents.

A visit to the site of a national tragedy is something a President of the United States is often called to do: listen to Americans affected by an event that has caught the attention of the country and ask for national unity.

Trump has expressed his condolences from the heavily fortified White House gates, invoking Floyd's name during an event focused on American jobs. He posed for a photo in a church damaged by looters after peaceful protesters were rushed out of the area with riot gear such as pepper balls. And he has held a round table with representatives of national law enforcement organizations, a Republican sheriff and two Republican attorneys general, to hear his side of the story.

But Trump's efforts to tackle the protests have generated, in many ways, criticism and sown divisions.

Vice President Mike Pence has held a series of listening sessions with members of the African American community.

So far, these carefully selected events have not included Floyd's family, Black Lives Matter organizers, or national civil rights activists. Instead, they were detained in and around Washington, and the guests were black conservatives, spiritual leaders, and community leaders from the Washington area. A guest, Candace Owens, has said Floyd was "an example of a violent criminal all his life, until the last moment", who should not be considered a martyr and that he "He was not a good person."

Trump also said he spoke to Floyd's family on the phone. But Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd said their conversation was "brief" and one-sided.

"It didn't give me a chance to speak," Floyd said. "It was difficult. I was trying to talk to him, but he just rejected me, like 'I don't want to hear what you're talking about.'

The White House's belated solution to calling for national unity may come in the form of a presidential address this week.

A senior administration official said a speech on issues related to race and national unity is being seriously considered. And Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, the only black member of Trump's cabinet, hinted in an interview with CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that "we will hear from the president this week on this issue " in some detail. "

But so far, Trump has had little direct exposure to members of the American public who disagree with his policy since he took office.

Occasionally, Trump has met with Democratic lawmakers, has seen a protester escorted out of a rally, or has passed someone carrying a protest sign since the isolation of his caravan. And Pence, in a rare public and direct interaction with someone who disagreed with his principles, once faced an advocate of the Medicaid and Medicare expansion while walking into an Iowa restaurant to stop the reelection campaign.

Overall, however, the White House does not put the President in a position to be challenged by ordinary Americans who oppose his political views. In fact, it is quite rare for a modern American president to publicly confront ordinary Americans who disagree with the policies of their administrations. Each meeting, round table, and event is carefully selected with guests vetted by White House staff.

But there is a precedent for US presidents to meet with civil rights activists and leaders or, in at least one case, to visit the sites of mass protests rooted in racial tensions.

President John F. Kennedy met with civil rights leaders the same day that Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. President George H.W. Bush was criticized for waiting five days to visit Los Angeles in the wake of the Los Angeles riots following the acquittal of police officers involved in brutally beating Rodney King. And President Richard Nixon met with pre-dawn Vietnam War protesters at the Lincoln Memorial five days after the incident at Kent State University, when the Ohio National Guard opened fire and killed four students protesting the expansion of the war in Cambodia.

Some of Trump's previous visits to American communities that heal the wounds of the national tragedy have been criticized and divided.

During a visit to Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria, Trump was criticized for casually dropping rolls of paper towels at a supply center while visiting well-fortified neighborhoods on the island and celebrating his administration's response to the hurricane season.

Trump also faced a political setback for his visits to Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas, in the wake of mass shootings in their communities. Some politicians in those cities discouraged the president's visit, and some El Paso shooting victims said they did not want to meet with the president.

Trump also falsely accused Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley of "misrepresenting" his visit to an Ohio hospital to meet with Dayton victims. But neither Brown nor Whaley had suggested that their visit to the hospital be poorly received.