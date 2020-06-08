Trump has not met with protesters or visited Minneapolis despite the precedents.

A visit to the site of a national tragedy is something a President of the United States is often called to do: listen to Americans affected by an event that has caught the attention of the country and ask for national unity.
Trump has expressed his condolences from the heavily fortified White House gates, invoking Floyd's name during an event focused on American jobs. He posed for a photo in a church damaged by looters after peaceful protesters were rushed out of the area with riot gear such as pepper balls. And he has held a round table with representatives of national law enforcement organizations, a Republican sheriff and two Republican attorneys general, to hear his side of the story.
But Trump's efforts to tackle the protests have generated, in many ways, criticism and sown divisions.
Vice President Mike Pence has held a series of listening sessions with members of the African American community.
"It didn't give me a chance to speak," Floyd said. "It was difficult. I was trying to talk to him, but he just rejected me, like 'I don't want to hear what you're talking about.'
A senior administration official said a speech on issues related to race and national unity is being seriously considered. And Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, the only black member of Trump's cabinet, hinted in an interview with CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that "we will hear from the president this week on this issue " in some detail. "
But so far, Trump has had little direct exposure to members of the American public who disagree with his policy since he took office.
Overall, however, the White House does not put the President in a position to be challenged by ordinary Americans who oppose his political views. In fact, it is quite rare for a modern American president to publicly confront ordinary Americans who disagree with the policies of their administrations. Each meeting, round table, and event is carefully selected with guests vetted by White House staff.
But there is a precedent for US presidents to meet with civil rights activists and leaders or, in at least one case, to visit the sites of mass protests rooted in racial tensions.
President John F. Kennedy met with civil rights leaders the same day that Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. President George H.W. Bush was criticized for waiting five days to visit Los Angeles in the wake of the Los Angeles riots following the acquittal of police officers involved in brutally beating Rodney King. And President Richard Nixon met with pre-dawn Vietnam War protesters at the Lincoln Memorial five days after the incident at Kent State University, when the Ohio National Guard opened fire and killed four students protesting the expansion of the war in Cambodia.
Some of Trump's previous visits to American communities that heal the wounds of the national tragedy have been criticized and divided.
