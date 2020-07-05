Trump has revealed his 2020 campaign strategy (opinion)

The argument itself has very little weight. Trump is wrong if he thinks that getting seriously involved in the complex realities of our nation's past is an act of erasing our history. It is the people who deny that racism is embedded in the evolution of our democracy who are erasing our history.

Loving and understanding this country means dealing with the nuances of our former leaders, our policies, and our culture. President Abraham Lincoln, who saw the nation literally torn apart by the institution of slavery, would be the first to admit the need to account for our national failures (by the way, its impact on this country is also under scrutiny due to his policies. detrimental to Native Americans)

There is a reason why President Trump is focusing on the controversy surrounding the monuments of important historical figures who supported slavery or racism. It is his latest effort to use culture wars as a means of bridging the huge gap between his administration's economic policies and the basic needs of middle-class Americans.

Since Ronald Reagan, Republican presidents have had to reconcile their own economic policies, which largely benefit corporations and the wealthy, with the growing populist rhetoric to which their base responds.