Trump has revealed his 2020 campaign strategy (opinion)

The argument itself has very little weight. Trump is wrong if he thinks that getting seriously involved in the complex realities of our nation's past is an act of erasing our history. It is the people who deny that racism is embedded in the evolution of our democracy who are erasing our history.
Loving and understanding this country means dealing with the nuances of our former leaders, our policies, and our culture. President Abraham Lincoln, who saw the nation literally torn apart by the institution of slavery, would be the first to admit the need to account for our national failures (by the way, its impact on this country is also under scrutiny due to his policies. detrimental to Native Americans)
There is a reason why President Trump is focusing on the controversy surrounding the monuments of important historical figures who supported slavery or racism. It is his latest effort to use culture wars as a means of bridging the huge gap between his administration's economic policies and the basic needs of middle-class Americans.
Since Ronald Reagan, Republican presidents have had to reconcile their own economic policies, which largely benefit corporations and the wealthy, with the growing populist rhetoric to which their base responds.
In their new book, "Let Them Eat Tweets," political scientists Jacob Hacker and Paul Pierson cunningly narrate the ways in which the Republican Party has attempted to navigate this fundamental contradiction. While some conservatives in other countries have moved conciliatory towards the center and agreed to raise taxes to support a social safety net, the Republican Party has denied this strategy in favor of dividing the electorate through incendiary social rhetoric to rally supporters who would otherwise find Democrats' economic policies are more attractive.
President Trump has mastered this political approach. Since taking office, he has not pushed for many policies aimed at improving the economic circumstances of struggling middle-class Americans. Its recipe for supply-side tax cuts and deregulation continues a decades-long trend that has helped fuel economic division and middle-class insecurity.
Your response to the pandemic has also put millions of working Americans at risk. By ignoring public health experts, putting their weight behind quick reopens, taunting the use of face masks, and minimizing the need for social distancing, we are now facing an increase in Covid-19 cases and are looking at the possibility. Very real from another national emergency shutdown.
The long-term economic effects would be devastating. Companies that survived the first round may not go through another shutdown. And then there are the front-line workers who will be forced to continue working in dangerous conditions. Many of her children, who need education for economic progress, could be left behind if schools don't reopen in the fall. If the President had taken active steps to contain the coronavirus and had achieved a slow and cautious reopening, we could have joined the list of nations that are currently on the path to economic recovery.
The monuments-fueling controversy is the latest controversial rhetoric by a president whose economic policies are failing working-class and middle-class Americans. In doing so, President Trump revealed his 2020 campaign strategy: He will do everything possible to exploit cultural tensions in an attempt to overcome the fact that so many Americans would answer Reagan's famous question: "Are you better than you were four? years ago? " with a resounding "no".