Trump has turned away from the United States conversation about racism

The death of George Floyd in the latest example of police brutality has brought tens of thousands of people to the streets and prompted some Americans to start a new assessment of systemic racism and bias that black Americans experience in this country.

NFL quarterback Drew Brees on Thursday repudiated his own criticism of players kneeling during the national anthem. "I recognize that I should talk less and listen more … and when the black community is talking about their pain, we should all listen," Brees said.

Instead, Trump amplified accusations that former President Barack Obama fueled racial anguish, boasted that he has done more for African-Americans than any other president, but Abraham Lincoln , had federal forces accuse peaceful protesters in order to have a divisive photo shoot and threatened to send troops to the states.

"The problem is not the very talented low-flying helicopter pilots who want to save our city, the problem is the arsonists, looters, criminals and anarchists, who want to destroy it (and our country)!" Trump tweeted.

And then later on Thursday, Trump shared a letter on Twitter, he referred to peaceful protesters who were forcibly dispersed from a park near the White House as "terrorists."

The President certainly believes he is on firm ground by reflecting the sentiments of his grassroots supporters with his tough line. Conservative media are already creating a narrative that reflections on race are signs of liberal virtue and political correctness are going crazy and that the protests represent radical anarchy and are not genuine political uprisings.

Still, that the President does not want to be part of a growing national assessment of America's racial wounds and the injustices black Americans are facing now, or feel the responsibility to lead in a time of deep crisis, is a reflection on his character: and the way in which it has carried out its administration and campaigns, which have tended to open historical wounds.

The power of the moment, even as the country is battling a pandemic and the ensuing economic devastation, leaves open the possibility that Trump has misjudged the public mood.

& # 39; Much movement but very little action & # 39;

"There is often a lot of movement, but very little action" by companies amid calls for reform, CNN's Cristina Alesci of CNN's John Harmon, a committee member of the US Chamber of Commerce, told Harmon. USA In charge of correcting the inequality of opportunities.

So there are plenty of reasons for skepticism that when the fury, sadness, and guilt subside for Floyd's death, nothing will end up being this different this time.

However, that would also be a cynical view that ignores humanity of Floyd's reaction to death, which occurred at a time when emotions were already fragile after weeks of coronavirus blockages and the loss of more 100,000 Americans. At least there seems to be some hope that more white Americans than ever are taking the time to examine cultural biases they didn't think they could bear.

Similarly, there seems to be a willingness to listen more closely to the agonies of black Americans. While there have been clashes between protesters and the police, and some criminal elements taking advantage of the protests, there have also been inspiring scenes. Some policemen, for example, knelt in solidarity with the objectives of the peaceful protests.

Obama in his most expansive comments On the events of the past few weeks, he said Wednesday that the prospects were much more hopeful for change than in the darkest days of the 1960s.

"You look at those protests and that was a much more representative cross section of the United States on the streets, protesting peacefully. Who felt motivated to do something because of the injustices they have seen. That did not exist in the 1960s," he said. The ex-president.

"I have been challenged"

"Some have challenged me. Some have punished me … from some very close friends who say 'you're silent, Lisa. Why haven't you fixed what we're seeing?' I've struggled with the words correct, "he said, during a debate on a lynching bill during which Democratic Sens. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris spoke against Republican Senator Rand Paul's attempt to narrow the scope of the legislation.

"As a white woman born and raised in Alaska with a privileged family, I cannot feel that openness and rawness I just heard expressed by my friends Cory and Kamala. I have not lived her life. I can listen and I can educate myself, and I can try to be a healer when we need to be healed. "

Trump is more likely to sympathize with the reactionary sentiments brought on by the epic events of the past few days. (He promised on Thursday to campaign against Murkowski, who initially applauded reprimand of former Defense Secretary James Mattis from the president , when she is ready for reelection in 2022.)

And you may be making a solid political bet. His 2016 victory was in part a reaction to Obama's first black presidency and the tide of social change and diversity that helped stir it up. If NFL players prepared for Sunday, many more would likely be following the lead of Colin Kaepernick, whom Trump helped kick out of the league with race-laden rhetoric and kneeling down.

The president seems tempted to further exploit the drama to create a wedge problem in the November election.

His supporters in the conservative media are already turning up the heat. Fox News presenter Laura Ingraham defended Brees, who is white, on Wednesday for his comments on respect for the anthem and the American flag. He previously lashed out at basketball star LeBron James, who is black, after he criticized Trump and I told shut up and dribble.

Despite that divisive rhetoric, civil rights icon and Democratic Rep. John Lewis of Georgia had an optimistic interpretation of America's latest confrontation with its racial inequalities. He said Thursday in a Democratic House conference call that while he may have "thought we were further away … on the way to redeem the soul of America … we'll get there."

Echoing Obama, he said that throughout his years in the civil rights movement, he had never before seen people from such diverse backgrounds come together.