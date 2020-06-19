Trump hit the aides, he wanted to pluck Pence

More excerpts came out Thursday of John Bolton's upcoming memoirs of his time at the Trump White House, as the Justice Department prepared for an emergency court hearing to block his release, and a Trump adviser criticized the book as " revenge porn. "

Bolton's nearly 600-page tome, who served as Trump's national security adviser between April 2018 and September 2019, will be released Tuesday, assuming the feds fail to keep it a secret.

Despite efforts to control it, several unflattering Bolton media in "The Room Where It Happened: A Memory from the White House" have already been published by several media outlets with advance copies.

The stories that will emerge on Thursday include how:

Trump in 2018 raised Bolton's idea to fire Vice President Mike Pence from the 2020 ticket in favor of former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. Bolton advised against the move.

Trump was enraged by the World War II attack on Pearl Harbor when trade advisers mentioned the United States' alliance with Japan.

He planned to hold a press conference on May 7, 2018, announcing the U.S. withdrawal from an Obama-era nuclear non-proliferation agreement with Iran, but postponed it one day because First Lady Melania Trump had already scheduled a session. information about your "Be Better". anti-bullying initiative.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former White House chief of staff John Kelly resented the extent to which Jared Kushner, Trump's politically inexperienced son-in-law, was tasked with handling foreign affairs. "Why does Jared call Mexicans?" Kelly allegedly angered Trump at once, as the migrant "caravans" headed for the US border. "Because I asked him to do it," Trump allegedly replied. "None of you other geniuses have been able to stop the caravans."

Trump has repeatedly and vigorously denied Bolton's claims, criticizing him in an interview Wednesday with The Wall Street Journal as a "liar."

The Justice Department has decided to block publication of the book on the grounds that it contains highly classified information that could jeopardize national security if released, and leave Bolton legally responsible.

A federal judge has scheduled a hearing for 1 p.m. Friday to weigh the merits of the Justice Department argument.

Meanwhile, Peter Navarro, Trump's top trade adviser, criticized Bolton during an appearance on Fox News on Thursday as an aggressive "warlord" for quickly earning money from his White House tenure.

"This is a deep revenge of the porn swamp," Navarro said of the book.

"He's basically throwing grenades at this administration to make money with [publisher] Simon & Schuster," added Navarro, mocking the consultant-turned-author such as "Big Lie Bolton" and "Book Deal Bolton."

With wires