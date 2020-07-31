Trump hoped to order Bytedance of China to sell TikTok operations in the U.S.

The move aims to resolve concerns from policy makers that the foreign-owned TikTok may be a national security risk.

The United States government is conducting a TikTok national security review and is preparing to make a policy recommendation to Trump, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters this week at the White House.

ByteDance has been considering changes to its corporate structure and has reportedly already studied the possibility of selling a majority stake in TikTok.

Microsoft ( MSFT ) is in talks to acquire TikTok, according to the New York Times, citing a person with knowledge of the discussions. Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN Business.