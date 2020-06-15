Trump hopes to sign a modest police reform order Tuesday







The executive order is still being finalized, but key provisions in the current draft executive order include modest directives with broad support intended to encourage higher standards among police departments while also leaving the possibility of more police reform. significant to Congress.

An informed source on the order's text said it is relatively muted when it comes to radical police reforms that have recently been discussed by members of both parties. The order relies heavily on lawmakers to do the heavy lifting, as the President has privately expressed caution in alienating police officers by going too far.

Trump has yet to comprehensively address the issues of police reform or even acknowledge systemic racism in the United States and has not been heavily involved in drafting the executive order. Instead, the President has directed his energy to deliver a message of harsh law and order and falsely portray peaceful protesters as mostly violent.

The executive order is also expected to direct the secretary of Health and Human Services to encourage police departments to incorporate mental health professionals in their response to calls related to mental health, homelessness, and addiction. as well as finding resources to help police departments contract mental health. correspondents, said the source.