Trump hopes to sign executive order expanding immigration restrictions

President Trump is expected to sign an expansion of immigration restrictions in the coming days in response to the coronavirus pandemic economic recession, an order that is supposed to suspend a series of guest worker programs.

Trump signed an order in April suspending some forms of immigration, citing "the impact of foreign workers on the United States labor market, particularly in an environment of high domestic unemployment and depressed labor demand" as a reason for the restriction, as well as pressures on healthcare and other factors.

Immigration hawks, overwhelmed by executive order, call for victory to "do better"

That order suspended green cards for immigrants currently outside the US for 60 days. USA And that they do not yet have a valid immigrant visa. While he was criticized by Democrats and immigration activists for being part of an "anti-immigrant agenda," he also left many restrictionists unhappy because he did not target temporary guest work visas like the H-1B and H-2B programs, which they grant visas for the technological and seasonal industry, respectively.

Hawks say those visas are used to replace American workers with cheaper labor at a time of sky-high unemployment, while business groups respond that such labor is necessary to fuel an economic recovery.

Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said in April there are likely to be "additional steps" before the order expires, which will be in the coming days.

NPR first reported on Saturday that the order could be signed as early as Saturday night, and will ban H-1B and H-2B visas, as well as L-1 visas for business executives and J-1 visas for teaching and job exchange programs. , until the end of the year. A source familiar with discussions of the request confirmed the details to Fox News.

The order is also expected to include a series of exceptions amid warnings from business groups that too strict an order will affect the economic recovery.

REPUBLICANS, THE IMMIGRATION MALDONES REQUEST TRUMP TO FURTHER EXPAND IMMIGRATION RESTRICTIONS AMONG ECONOMIC LACKS

"As the economy recovers, American companies will need assurances that they can meet all of their workforce needs. To that end, it is crucial that they have access to talent both domestically and around the world, "wrote the CEO of the United States Chamber of Commerce, Thomas Donohue, in a letter to Trump.

"Policies that, for example, would impose far-reaching bans on the entry of non-immigrant workers or impose burdensome new regulatory requirements on companies employing foreign nationals would undermine that access to talent and, in the process, undermine the ability to growing our economy and creating jobs, "he said in the letter reported by The Hill.

NPR reported that there will likely be "national interest" exceptions on a case-by-case basis for areas including public health and national security. Many of those cases would be handled by the State Department. A source familiar with the discussions told Fox that the exemptions were still being finalized.

The order is likely to see significant opposition from Democrats and immigration activist groups. Leon Fresco, a former Obama administration official who now represents H-1B workers, told NPR that it was "counterproductive" and akin to "using a nuclear bomb to tackle a fight in a bar."

Meanwhile, even with possible exceptions, reports of the expansion were well received by immigration hawks in Congress and abroad.

Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, one of several Republicans who wrote to Trump last month to urge him to expand the restriction to include guest worker programs, said he was pleased to see Trump "delivering in such a big way." .

"If the exceptions are kept tight, this is a BIG victory for American workers," he added.