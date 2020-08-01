Trump hotel and resort properties saw mixed-income fortunes in 2019

President Trump's new hotels and golf courses did roughly the same in 2019 as the year before, new self-reported income statements show.

At some properties, revenue was slightly higher than in 2018, including the most successful, the Trump National Doral Golf Course in Miami, which raised $ 77.2 million compared to just under $ 76 million earned in 2018, Politico reported. .

The president's golf club in Bedminister, New Jersey, where he often spends summer weekends, reported a 13 percent increase; its clubs in Jupiter, Florida and Charlotte, North Carolina, also saw increases in revenue last year.

Revenue remained essentially the same at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, at $ 40.5 million compared to $ 40.8 million the year before.

But at Mar-a-Lago, the so-called Winter White House, revenue fell to $ 21.4 million, a 5 percent drop from the $ 22.6 million the property earned in 2018.

Revenue does not reflect the great success that the hotel and hospitality industry experienced this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.