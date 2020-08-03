Trump Imposes Payroll Tax Cut By Executive Order

President Trump said Monday that he can order a payroll tax cut through an executive order to boost the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I can also do it through an executive order, so we'll talk about it," Trump said at a White House press conference.

Trump has lobbied for months for a temporary payroll tax cut, arguing he would directly increase workers' wages after widespread wage cuts.

The idea found little support on Capitol Hill, even among Republican senators, who last week unveiled a $ 1 trillion coronavirus relief package that would send another round of $ 1,200 stimulus checks to most people, a policy that Trump also supports.

Democrats approved a rival $ 3 trillion package in the House in May that included nearly $ 1 trillion in aid to state and local governments.

"They want to rescue cities and states that have been in trouble for years of mismanagement, in all cases cities run by Democrats, and we don't think it's fair," Trump said.

The use of an executive order to reduce taxes has been most commonly discussed to index capital gains to inflation, which would reduce taxes on real estate and property stocks for a long period of time. There are different legal opinions on whether that is feasible.

Trump archived indexing capital gains last year after deciding it would disproportionately benefit the wealthy.

"Indexing has its fans and its opponents, and I would say they are 50-50 divided," Trump told The Post in May. “Look, there is no other panacea other than hard work. But it's something I've been thinking about. "