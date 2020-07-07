Trump, in an effort to reopen schools amid the coronavirus outbreak, promises "pressure" on governors

President Trump, at an event at the White House on Tuesday with First Lady Melania Trump, said his administration would "put a lot of pressure" on governors to reopen their state schools in the fall amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"We don't want people to make political statements or to do it for political reasons, they think it will be good for them politically, so they keep schools closed, in no way," Trump said after noting that the Florida government administration. Ron DeSantis recently announced plans to reopen schools in that state. "So we are going to put a lot of pressure on the governors and everyone else to open the schools."

"Our country has to return, and it must return as soon as possible, and I do not consider that our country will return if the schools are closed," added the president. "Everyone wants it, mothers want it, fathers want it, children want it."

He said the COVID-19 death rate was reduced "tenfold" thanks to promising therapeutics. "We will put out the fires as they arise, but we have to open our schools," Trump said.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar added that the death rate in the United States from coronavirus was "one of the lowest, if not the lowest in the developed world."

"We have the tools to reopen the schools," added Azar. "We are in a very different place now than we were 2-3 months ago."

Trump pointed to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), which was represented at the event, and has repeatedly urged officials to allow students to be physically present at the school.

"After weighing what we know about children and the coronavirus, we really strongly advocate that the goal should be to have students physically present at school," AAP President Dr. Sara Goza said Monday to " The Daily Briefing. "

The AAP has publicly reported, "All policy considerations for the upcoming school year should begin with the goal of having students physically present at school."

Trump then pointed to New Jersey, heavily hit by the pandemic, where only one child under the age of 18 was said to have died from COVID-19.

After hearing from several university officials who were planning to bring students back to campus in the fall, Trump said: “The computer will never replace the campus. They thought I would do it for a while, but it wasn't. ”

Melania Trump added that schools were vital for social, emotional and physical health. "Many challenges for children and families can be as invisible as the virus and just as dangerous," he said. The first lady noted that children with disabilities, those without access to technology and insecure homes may be suffering worse consequences than those of the pandemic.

Vice President Mike Pence said there was "no substitute" for in-person learning, adding that about 7 million children have suffered from mental or emotional disorders and primarily received health care and mental services at school.

Adviser to President Kellyanne Conway said the hallmark of the Trump administration was "the well-being of the forgotten child."

She added: "The digital divide was exposed in that many of our students were unable to access digital access."

The White House adviser said she had a "weak point" for single mothers, having been raised by one, and the outsized effect of school closures on them, trying to juggle work, teaching, and child care. "We have created a pandemic within a pandemic," said Conway.

Several other parents, students, and teachers shared their views on the need for schools to be open for in-person learning in the fall. "Reopening schools is the most important thing we can do to stabilize society," said Jenny Beth Martin, cofounder of the Tea Party Patriots and a single mother.

Trump had said Monday that Joe Biden and Democrats did not want to reopen schools, and attributed it to "political reasons."

"Corrupt Joe Biden and Democrats don't want to open schools in the fall for political reasons, not for health reasons." then added. “They think it will help them in November. Wrong, people understand it!

A campaign official told Fox News that Biden "of course" hoped that the students would be able to return to school in the fall, but urged officials to make those decisions to stay in line with recommendations from public health experts.

Biden's campaign last month implemented his plan to reopen schools in the fall amid the pandemic, which he said could be "the most important step for parents to return to work" and proposed several safety measures that they should be implemented. place students back to the classroom.

When asked if Biden supported sending students to school in the fall, a Biden campaign official told Fox News: “Of course I do. So he has been making these proposals and putting pressure on Trump to act. "

The official added: "But we must ensure that we can do so safely, in accordance with the recommendations of public health experts, and Trump continues to fail in that score."

And, after an irritable exchange with Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky., Himself a physician, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during a Senate hearing last week, the two seemed to agree on the need for children to be present in schools.

“I firmly believe that we must do everything possible to get children back to school. I think we agree with that, "Fauci said when Paul asked for" certainty "as to whether schools should reopen.

"For a time, there may not have been enough information about the coronavirus in children, but now there are examples from across the United States and the world that show that young children rarely transmit the virus," said the Kentucky senator. He added that 22 countries have reopened their schools and did not see "a noticeable increase in cases."

