Trump, in the Fox News city hall, says that voting by mail is the "greatest risk" for the fair elections in November, says that the Democrats are "destroying our country"

Trump, at Fox News City Hall, says that voting by mail is the "biggest risk" for a fair election, says that the "radical left" will take over Biden

President Trump's city council Fox News with Sean Hannity on Thursday night presented a rare opportunity for the nation's commander in chief to answer questions that come directly from ordinary Americans.

Members of the city hall audience in Green Bay, Wisconsin, did not stop and asked the president about numerous topics, including voting by mail, the recent unrest in the cities of the United States and what Trump considered his greatest achievement since assumed office. .

In response to a question from an audience member, Trump said he thought voting by mail represented the "greatest risk" for a fair election in November.

"I think that is the most important question they will ask me," Trump said after the audience member wanted to know how the president will ensure that the election is "free of fraudulent and absent votes and mail-in ballots."

Trump expressed concern about states like California planning to make a mail-order ballot election this fall due to coronavirus concerns. The president said the mail ballots would raise questions about the integrity of the election.

Another audience member asked the president what the administration would do to keep the streets safe after the Wisconsin riots this week. The president responded by saying that if former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, a Republican, still administered the state, it would not have happened. (The current Wisconsin Governor is Tony Evers, a Democrat.)

"Right now you have a Democratic governor," said the president. "Democrats think it is wonderful that they are destroying our country. Something very bad is happening, no one has ever seen it."

Trump also claimed that the "radical left" was manipulating alleged Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and that it would soon "take over." Click here for more information on our main story.

Coronavirus is more likely to hospitalize or kill people with these 5 underlying conditions

As the coronavirus resurfaces at critical points in the United States, health officials are doing everything possible to protect Americans who are at the highest risk of contracting the disease.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), hospital visits were six times higher among patients with underlying conditions, and those same patients were 12 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than their counterparts without medical conditions.

These are the five most commonly reported underlying conditions in patients with COVID-19:

1) hypertension

2) cardiovascular disease

3) diabetes

4) obesity

5) chronic lung disease

Biden & # 39; received & # 39; by Trump fans, he makes a big mistake, during the campaign stop

It was difficult to know whether Joe Biden or President Trump would appear Thursday in south central Pennsylvania from the gazes of crowds gathered near the Democratic candidate's alleged campaign stop.

Trump supporters were in force in Lancaster, holding Trump posters and singing "Four More Years!" and use!" as they gathered approximately 100 yards from where Biden released his health care proposals.

At one point, a large truck, with photos of Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, pulled up in front of a local recreation center where a pro-Trump crowd gathered.

To make matters worse during the campaign arrest, Biden also wrongly claimed that 120 million people had died from the new coronavirus, exaggerating the number about 100 times.

"People don't have a job, people don't know where to go, they don't know what to do," Biden said Thursday. "We now have more than 120 million deaths from COVID."

The United States has seen at least 124,000 deaths, not millions, from COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Globally, more than 488,824 deaths from the virus have been reported.

Biden's comments were immediately questioned by Republicans and the Trump 2020 campaign team, as they called the former vice president "very confused."

