Trump in the mood of the Fourth of July before the Mount Rushmore speech

President Trump told reporters that he is expecting a "fantastic night" tonight before a speech at Mount Rushmore.

"We are going to Mount Rushmore," he told reporters on an asphalt before boarding a flight to the South Dakota landmark.

"Mount Rushmore is in great shape and will be in good shape for centuries to come."

Despite the ongoing march of the coronavirus and ongoing internal unrest, Trump said he was encouraged by signs of economic life.

"The economy is doing very well. Our number of jobs was the highest number in history, in the history of our country, even bigger than last month by almost double," he said.

"So a lot of good things are happening, a lot of very powerful things are happening and our country is doing very well."

Trump's appearance will feature fireworks and a military plane flyby.