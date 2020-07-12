Trump increases the volume of schools (opinion)

We can? How should we? Those are the questions that doctors, parents, and public officials ask in a choir, their volume increasing as July progresses to August. This is when many school districts would normally resume classes. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for opening schools during the increase in Covid-19 cases do not align with the wishes of President Donald Trump: in tones that many perceived as Menacingly, he released a tweet on Friday implying that schools not open for in-person instruction may be denied federal funding. While Trump is not empowered to do so unilaterally, he could try to restrict pandemic aid money or refuse to sign future education grants or bailouts. "This would be a damaging move," said the primary care pediatrician. Dra. Edith Bracho-Sanchez, "adding more fear and confusion during an already chaotic time."

The reopening of the schools is an objective, not a mandate or an inevitable conclusion, Bracho-Sánchez wrote. Stuck in the middle are the students and their parents, and the teachers. Elana Rabinowitz, an ESL teacher in New York City, where teachers were among the first victims of the pandemic, implored "parents and especially politicians who expressed their opinions" to consider the perspective of educators and " teachers, teacher aides, administrators, office clerks, food service workers, and others (who) have died "in making life-or-death decisions about returning to school. "I love my students," he lamented, "but I don't want to be next."

Rabinowitz, who favors a community-driven combination of limited face-to-face instruction (with appropriate resources) and virtual learning, offered public officials this message: "Stop pretending that there is a one-size-fits-all solution that will work for an entire state, much less the whole country … What schools need from the top is support, flexibility and money, not control. "

As the school debate gained momentum, it renewed attention on Covid-19 treatment and questions about the possibility of a vaccine to combat it. Biologist Erin bromage He explained that the effectiveness of any vaccine depends on how well it trains our bodies to respond to infections. With vaccine trials underway in several countries, "Scientists around the world will focus on understanding how our immune systems respond to the virus that causes Covid-19," he wrote, and what "we learn will have important implications for how they are designed. vaccines. " the cells they train and how long the immunity lasts. "

Dr. Phoebe Danziger, a pediatrician, warned in The New York Times that an effective vaccine will only work when patients are willing to take it, which is far from a fact: "As repeated measles outbreaks demonstrate, we have not done a great job of addressing the concerns of people about vaccines. " if we don't learn from our failed response to them, a coronavirus vaccine program will be doomed. "

Even without a Covid-19 vaccine, there is still reason to hope, he said. William Haseltine. Pharmacological treatment, probably antivirals or monoclonal antibodies, "can probably help us close the gap between where we are today, with only masks, hand hygiene and physical distance to protect ourselves, where we hope to be tomorrow, with a vaccine in hand."

The anger that saved Roger Stone

In a widely anticipated move Friday night, Trump commuted the sentence of the political operative and former ally Roger Stone just before he began serving 40 months behind bars. This exercise of the most presidential executive powers sparked widespread outrage and also showed a mirror of how powerless Trump is feeling right now, he wrote. Errol Louis. A Friday night bomb is not uncommon for this White House, but the "angry announcement" that accompanied it "reflected the wrath of an administration that is embattled and bewildered, cornered, just this week, as the Covid cases skyrocket. -19; terribly bad poll numbers, the impending release of a revealing book by President Trump's niece, Mary Trump, and a Supreme Court decision that means prosecutors could see Trump's personal taxes soon. " Trump can't change much of that, but he can use his "unrecognizable power to commute federal sentences" to lash out at enemies, Louis wrote.

Step aside, MAGA?

"Forget MAGA," he said. Frida ghitis. "The new, fast-paced slogan of the Trump 2020 campaign would be more appropriately changed to 'Hating Each Other'." Ghitis evaluated the president's positions "in defense of all things in the Confederacy" at a time when most Americans support a national judgment on race. that Trump is "attacking the numbers of collapsing polls with a new campaign aimed at attracting his most racist supporters and hoping to expand that core by creating more divisions and more fear."

The Republican Party must rescue itself from the fatality that Trump is taking down his party and evolve to survive, the former Republican congressman wrote. Charlie Dent, who observed: "Talking to people of color, religious minorities and the LGBTQ community will require a policy platform that is socially tolerant and sensible, that participates constructively on the international stage and that supports reasonably regulated free markets. Trump and" Trumpism " make it virtually impossible to achieve these goals. "

Latinos will continue cooking … without Goya

After Goya CEO Robert Unanu said Thursday in the White House yard that "we are all truly blessed … to have a leader like President Trump," the world "turned upside down," he wrote. Ed Morales, who like most of his friends and family, has Goya products in his closet. The ubiquitous brand has long been a way for Latinos, including himself, to stay connected to traditions, and even for "many non-Latinos, consuming Goya products is a fairly authentic, albeit superficial, way of practicing Latinity "

Morales noted that the outrage and boycott that erupted on social media has changed all of that for now, even as they quickly became a new pawn in Trump's culture wars as well and allowed the president and his supporters, like Ted Cruz, they will cry "cancel culture." A boycott is unlikely to change Unanue's mind, he wrote, but many, many Latinos will continue to cook, without him.

Supreme Court Drama

Elie Honig The efforts of Supreme Court President John Roberts to put the Supreme Court before politics have given a variety of surprising recent stances for a conservative jurist, including voting to save DACA, defending the rights of transgender Americans in the workplace, block a restrictive and controversial abortion law. in Louisiana But this was all a prelude to Thursday's long-awaited decisions on the president's tax returns: "Roberts joined the liberal bloc, plus judges appointed by Trump, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, to flatly reject Trump's legal claim that it is beyond the reach of prosecutors or Congress. However, by sending the cases back to the lower courts for further consideration, the court left Trump with enough leeway to delay and run out of time, probably after the November elections. " These more varied decisions reflect an important reality, Honig insisted: Roberts "owes nothing to anyone and has nothing to gain by playing politics, for or against any party."

Ed McCaffery He wrote that Roberts' view of Trump's taxes "goes back to the Aaron Burr trial in 1807" to assert "that the President is not above the law. Elementary students in the United States are supposed to know that. Maybe it's time to pass simple laws that makes this simple point even simpler … Two laws that I humbly suggest: one, each president must disclose their tax returns. Two, each president must wear a mask in public like everyone else others ".

In a decision 5-4, the court also held that, under 19th century treaties, much of eastern Oklahoma is, legally speaking, a Creek reservation, which will have broad practical and symbolic ramifications in the state. Writing in Bloomberg Opinion, Noah Feldman He noted: "If this attitude of recognizing unfulfilled promises and keeping them were adopted by the courts, not to mention by the American public, it would go a long way towards redressing the almost unimaginable mistakes made to the first peoples of the North American continent throughout of the centuries. "

The difficult situation of international students.

This week, protests erupted after the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service announced new rules requiring international students to leave the United States if their universities or colleges, facing the continuing threat of Covid-19, implemented learning environments. online only for fall, something that some leading higher education institutions have already done.

These rules are "another disgusting and transparent attack by the Trump administration against foreigners and immigrants, one that is solely about malice," he wrote. Jill Filipovic.

Anushay Hossain she responded to the new guide reflecting on how Bangladesh's journey to college in the United States changed the course of her life. "Let's look around us," he appealed. "Who are our doctors? Who are our medical researchers? Who are the top scientists in the country? Ask yourself: Who works to make the United States stronger than it already is?"

Writing for Made By History in the Washington Post, anthropologist of education Chenyu Wang he wrote that while international study in the US has changed before during important moments like World War II or the Cold War, the Trump administration's stance marks a "change in the country's political agenda … Today, Instead of focusing on foreign policy objectives, the administration is using its power to define an eligible foreign student as one who is willing to risk his life in exchange for studying on a reopened university campus with in-person classes. "

What team do adults play for?

"For those discouraged by the recklessness of policy makers, some comfort can be found in the work of a group of healthy young American millionaires who are using science to advance the pandemic and its restrictions: professional athletes." You read it right. In the coming weeks, according to the infection control expert. Kent SepkowitzAmerica's major league sports athletes, coaches and support staff who are working to reopen safely "will volunteer in a vast national experiment to see if an evidence-based program, rather than a miracle , it could allow the rest of us to gradually resume an orderly and not isolated life. "

The problem of crying & # 39; cancel culture & # 39;

It is known as "the letter," formally titled "A Letter on Justice and Open Debate," published by Harper's Magazine and signed by more than 150 academics, journalists, artists, and intellectuals ranging from J.K. Rowling to Noam Chomsky and warning of the dangers of canceling culture. Jeff Yang he described it as an elegantly written affirmation of privilege: "even if the letter were justified, even if it was not an off note, an Olympic statement that reads egotistical and elitist at best will surely be used by serious bad actors on the (signatory) list as a shield against legitimate criticism. " Megan McArdle He characterized the backlash in the Washington Post: "As expected, the letter unleashed some of the tactics it implicitly condemns."

"Who signed the letter in Harper's is as important as what is written in it," he said. Jessica Valenti For GEN, and for many, that meaning was primarily based on the signature of "Harry Potter" creator J.K. Rowling has long battled transphobia and only this week for a tweet comparing gender-affirming care with gay conversion therapy. Author of "Boy Erased" Garrard Conley, a survivor of this toxic process, and a "Potter" fanatic, categorically refuted her comparison as intolerant and painful, noting: "Every time someone tells you they want to protect you from what you know and feel is true, that person it does not have your best interests at heart. "

Seeing & # 39; Hamilton & # 39; in 2020

It seemed like the entire United States tuned in to stream the recently released film version of "Hamilton" on Disney Plus last weekend as if they were running out of time. And yet in Ed MoralesAccording to estimates, the film entered a cultural landscape in 2020 almost unrecognizable by the 2015 Broadway standard of success. Multicultural production now seems "at odds with Black Lives Matter's strident call for radical change in an America where the legacy of white supremacy endures, "Morales wrote. "To reevaluate Hamilton now is to notice a crucial incompatibility with our current moment: His hero and his message are essentially ambivalent, while America's current policy on racial sins requires a firm stance."

Despite his dissonances now, "Hamilton" may still have a lot to teach us about our own moment, he said. S. Mitra Kalita, who interviewed Thayne Jasperson, one of the white actors from the original cast. Recalling his own experience of watching production on stage and back on screen, Kalita wrote: "I noticed the few white faces on stage and wondered if they could have any idea what it was like to experience the revolution that was 'Hamilton'. That it means now and if you can have advice on what it means to be an ally for people of color. "

What & # 39; The Wonder Years & # 39; could offer the United States now

The news that ABC is rebooting "The Wonder Years," set in Alabama in the 1960s with a Black family and with former child actor Fred Savage and director Lee Daniels at the helm, sparked nostalgia, criticism, and anticipation. Skeptical of almost any other version like recycling at best, Gene Seymour he speculated that "The Wonder Years" would be different. Where the original reviewed the 1960s from the vantage point of the late 1980s, this new version offers an opportunity to view the southern Civil Rights era through a lens focused on the Black Lives subject of the 21st century, with the maximum hope of opening up to nostalgia, formerly "the exclusive property of white America", towards new potential intimacies and channels of empathy.

"A lot of black kids like me also knew about those 'wonderful years'," Seymour observed. A reinvention of a beloved show presents "an intriguing test case of how much empathy has grown among black and white Americans in a time frame after George Floyd … The adults who found fellowship in the & # 39 Original Wonder Years could find something similar fellowship with this one. "