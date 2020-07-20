Trump insists he's "right" about the virus as more Americans get sick and die

Until then, the United States must endure crowded ICUs in virus-ravaged states, thousands more deaths, and the possibility of cities falling back into economically crippling blockages that crush hopes of a return to work and school with a normal life. as just a memory.

"Eventually I'll be right. Eventually I'll be right. You know I said, 'It's going to go away'. I'll say it again," Trump said in an interview on "Fox News Sunday."

Ignoring how the coronavirus is spiraling out of control and that other nations have done much better to suppress its spread, Trump called the truth "alarmist" by Dr. Anthony Fauci. Meanwhile, the White House is rejecting requests from Senate Republicans for more money for a late testing and tracking operation that is deemed critical to finally crush the virus and help the United States out of its nightmare.

Trump's willingness to accept a high level of victims while leaving the impression that there is nothing to do but wait until the storm passes shows an extraordinarily disconnected and insensitive interpretation of the duties of the presidency. It doesn't even seem to make much sense from an objective view of your own political interest. A Washington Post / ABC News poll published on Sunday, for example, showed that alleged Democratic candidate Joe Biden had a 20-point lead over Trump in public confidence in handling the pandemic.

Despite finding all the aspirations of the 2020 campaign blocked: a return to the protests, a rebound in the polls, an economic rebound and attention for his assaults on Biden, Trump is unwilling or unable to admit the depth of the emergency.

While there is a strong desire in the country to return to normal life, a sentiment in which Trump is playing with his demand to reopen all schools, the president ignores public concern about whether that step is safe. Similarly, his semantic objections to the death rate from the disease show that he cares much about the situation much less than his top priority: reelection.

In fact, as he intensifies his campaign of fear and racial harassment, he makes it clear that he is betting that he can win in November while ignoring a disease that kills hundreds of Americans every day. To that end, the President is spending more energy making excuses, blaming others, and selling falsehoods about the crisis than directing his government to help alleviate the disaster.

His approach suggests that he does not believe he should triumph over a threat to the American people, but simply needs to convince enough of them that he has won a great victory. It is a bet that contradicts multiple surveys that show a collapse of support for its management of the situation. And he's putting his fellow Republicans, who are still wary of alienating Trump's base, in a difficult situation.

"I have confidence in this administration," Ohio Republican Governor Mike DeWine said on NBC's "Meet the Press," carefully dodging when asked if he had confidence in Trump. Other Republican governors, watching the virus take over their states, have broken with Trump on issues like wearing masks.

Trump attacks high public health officials

The president spent the weekend throwing out misinformation and lies about the pandemic, and mounting an increasingly extreme re-election campaign in a number of city councils, including a warning that he might not accept the voters' verdict in November. He also doubled down on his strategy of stoking fear of other races among white voters: "They are going to destroy our suburbs," Trump said, apparently referring to Democratic bureaucrats who are likely to abide by rules aimed at promoting housing unbundling and more diverse ones. . suburban areas.

The latest data shows that coronavirus cases are increasing in 32 states, stabilizing in 14 and decreasing in just four, in the fifth month of a protracted crisis due to sporadic state efforts to combat the virus and lack of federal leadership.

New coronavirus cases have averaged over 60,000 per day in the past week. Deaths average 700 per day and increase. Although doctors are improving in the treatment of the disease, these figures guarantee many more deaths. Overflowing emergency rooms in states like Texas, Arizona and Florida mean that some people may not get the care they need and will die as a result.

However, Trump did not focus on the reality of Sunday's disaster. He told Fox's Chris Wallace that "if we tried half, those numbers would be low." In a counter-logical argument, Trump attributed the suppression of the virus in Europe after a terrible time earlier this year to lack of evidence.

Experts say the rampant spread of the virus in the United States belies the president's claims.

Trump later chastised Wallace for using data from Johns Hopkins University that contradicts his claims that the United States leads the world regarding Covid-19 death rates and attacked two of the country's top health officials.

When asked to respond to the Director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, who warned of a bleak winter, Trump said, "I don't know and I don't think he knows."

He described Fauci, who proved he was right when he said that the premature openings of the state could cause increasing infections, as "a bit alarming". And the president accused public health experts of believing the theory of which he has been the most prominent exponent: that warm weather would eliminate the virus.

"Then they were wrong," he told Wallace.

Why is the death rate a strange argument?

The true death rate from the disease has been very difficult to pin down. But it is likely to end in 1% or less.

Trump supporters use those data to argue that it was unwise to shut down the economy for a disease that is not lethal to nearly everyone who infects it. In addition to ignoring the human dimension of the disease, this view dismisses the highly infectious nature of the virus, which could theoretically infect hundreds of millions of Americans and cause a staggering death toll if left unchecked. Furthermore, the impact on hospital infrastructure, and on health workers who care for the sick, could be terrible if it were not for blockages and social distancing.

There's also mounting evidence of long-term health effects, including respiratory distress and organ damage among people who have suffered from the disease, even among younger patients, who Trump correctly says are less likely to die from Covid-19.

The reality of the pandemic crisis as the week begins confuses Trump's comments over the weekend.

There are currently no ICU beds available at 49 Florida hospitals. Sunshine State recorded more than 12,000 new cases of the virus on Sunday, the fourth time it reached that benchmark. Louisiana Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards said Sunday that the virus "is more rampant" in the state than ever. Arizona recorded its highest number of daily deaths, 147, in Saturday's pandemic.

Los Angeles Democratic Mayor Eric Garcetti said in CNN's "State of the Union" that he was "on the verge" of declaring a new citywide lockdown. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday, in response to a CNN question, that Trump wanted to "sweep the facts" of the virus under the rug.

"Every time the president has tried to avoid the problem, like 'this will go away, this will not affect many people', it gets worse," said the New York Democrat.

But Trump, the president who praised China for its handling of the virus before attacking Beijing and said it would never be a problem in the United States, has no regrets.

"I've probably been right more than anyone," he told Fox.