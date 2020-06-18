Trump-Inspired Political Combat Comes To Court

Now, the judges are joining in the derogatory and direct criticism of each other as they address cases involving the President.

Liberal jurists have expressed concern about a president who is breaking the rules and challenging the rule of law. Conservative jurists, in turn, have defended a presidency that they consider attacked, even by judicial resistance. The language on both sides has gotten thicker recently.

With Trump's litigation escalating, including in the Supreme Court, and the country closing in on the November presidential election, such confrontations are sure to escalate.

The dissidents did not make that decision to the letter. "(W) Wouldn't it be fair for our American compatriots to suspect that something other than the law was underway?" Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson wrote. "Most are using an entirely new and overtly political cause of action to pave the way for a litigation assault on this and future presidents."

Judge Diana Gribbon Motz, who wrote for the majority, replied: "Dissent portrays us as" partisan warriors. "… But we continue to trust that our close control … is the essence of moderation. Readers can compare our approach measured by dramatizing dissent and drawing its own conclusions. "

The tone was self-conscious, as the judges implicitly recognized increased scrutiny of their own motives in the Trump era.

Bigger questions about Trump's behavior were raised during the Supreme Court's arguments last week about whether his personal financial records could be cited by his longtime accountants and banks.

In her first question, Liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg showed her hand regarding Trump: "Every president voluntarily turned in his tax returns. So here it becomes a pitched battle because President Trump is the first to refuse to do that. And initially he said because there was an audit in progress. Now it seems to be broader than that. "

Chief Justice John Roberts, a conservative, alternately suggested that the president was being harassed: "In this case, you have three different House committees seeking subpoenas. You have the district attorney in New York. You know, depending on the party composition of different bodies in the future, the Senate may join. How is bullying measured in a case like that? "

Judge Clarence Thomas characterized third-party subpoenas as more personal to Trump, hinting that the alleged motives, tied to Congress's effort to draft legislation, were "pretexts" and the true intention: "remove the President from office."

Three months ago, Judge Sonia Sotomayor stated that the conservative majority of the Supreme Court was favoring the Trump administration over other parties when the judges responded to requests for emergency intervention. Referring to such emergency "suspension" requests, he wrote that "the Court's recent behavior on suspension requests has benefited one litigant above all others." She compared that pattern to the rejection of most of the convicts' pleas, "where the risk of irreparable harm is the loss of life."

"I am afraid this disparity in treatment erodes the fair and balanced decision-making process that this Court must strive to protect," Sotomayor wrote in a dissenting opinion that sparked Trump's anger on Twitter at the time.

& # 39; Obama Judges & # 39; o & # 39; Trump Judges & # 39;

The ideological differences in the federal bank are old, as are the tensions between a president and judges. But Trump, from the start as a candidate, targeted the judiciary with greater intensity.

In May 2016, he criticized federal district judge Gonzalo Curiel, after hearing a fraud claim in San Diego against Trump University, for his Mexican heritage. Curiel was born in Indiana and has been a federal district judge since 2012. Trump questioned Curiel's ability to govern fairly because Trump was campaigning on the promise to build a wall between the United States and Mexico.

A few months later, new President-elect Trump referred to Federal District Judge James Robart as an "alleged judge" because he temporarily blocked Trump's first travel ban aimed at Muslim-majority countries. Trump added that "if something happens, blame it and the judicial system." The president continued to attack the federal district court sentences, calling them "ridiculous" and "political."

United States Court of Appeals Judge Jay Bybee, a Republican representative to the California-based Ninth Circuit, tried to counter Trump. As a separate comment on an opinion related to the travel ban, Bybee wrote: "Personal attacks on the distinguished District Judge (Robart) and our colleagues were outside all limits of civic and persuasive discourse, especially when they came from the parties. … Such personal attacks treat the court as if it were simply a political forum in which negotiation, compromise and even intimidation are accepted principles. "

Trump continued his Twitter invective against judges. Roberts came into conflict in November 2018 after the president belittled a judge who ruled against the administration as an "Obama judge."

"We have no Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges," Roberts said in a statement given to The Associated Press. "What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges who do their best to do the same right to those who stand before them."

Trump responded in a matter of hours with a series of tweets that began: "Sorry, Chief Justice John Roberts, but in fact he has 'Obama judges', and they have a very different point of view than people accused of the security of our country. "

& # 39; Any other president & # 39;

That was the last time Roberts deliberately scolded the President.

Earlier this year, the chief judge himself was in the spotlight when a federal judge in Wisconsin upheld Roberts' record accelerated polarization in the United States.

"Roberts' court has been anything but passive," Judge Lynn Adelman, appointed by President Bill Clinton, wrote in Harvard Law & Policy Review, a student law magazine published by the liberal American Constitution Society. "Rather, the far-right majority court is actively involved in undermining American democracy." He noted Roberts' conservative record, particularly on campaign finance and voting rights issues.

Judges rarely complain about each other politically. That's what made the recent exchanges at the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals so striking. Both sides, named Democrats and Republicans, questioned each other's motives in a way that could suggest a new pattern as Trump's litigation moves toward resolution.

Richmond-based court judges have in the past prided themselves on their courtesy customs, which include stepping down from the bench after each case to shake hands with the attorneys they discussed. The vote on the emoluments case divided the nine judges nominated by Democrats and six nominated by Republicans. judges

In response to Motz's opinion, Wilkinson suggested that the majority had done more than simply allow the dispute over Trump's properties to continue; He said most had undermined the judiciary with a partisan approach rather than a good faith effort.

"When partisan fevers take over the national government," Wilkinson insisted, "the judiciary must function as a nonpartisan counterweight and discourage demands whose inevitable outcome will make us part of the political scrum." The person named by Ronald Reagan in 1984, the oldest member of the court, added that "he did not keep any reports on the particular conduct of this or any other president. I fear only for the future of the courts."

"It may be that at this time the judicial branch, with its aspirations to be above the fray, is the best hope in our country to maintain public confidence. Will we sacrifice that hope in the service of a demand, which asks us not to exercise traditional judiciary …? "

Judge James Wynn, part of the majority, wrote a separate statement addressing the partisan claims of dissident judges.

"Editorial writers, political speech writers, and others are, of course, free to make a career out of accusing judges who make decisions they don't like of prejudice and bad faith," Wynn wrote. "But public confidence and confidence in the integrity of the judiciary suffer greatly when judges who disagree with their colleagues' views on the law accuse them of abandoning their constitutional oath."

At the beginning of Trump's term, the judges strove to treat him like any other president. The majority of five Supreme Court justices who upheld Trump's travel ban, in its third version, in 2018, emphasized that "suspension of entry is an act that is within executive authority and could have been taken by any another president. "

During the recent nine-judge hearing on Trump documents requested by the Democratic-led House and a New York grand jury, Trump was emphasized as a distinctive target of the litigation.

At one point, Thomas raised the possibility that a president could be overwhelmed by dozens of citations from multiple investigations.

The home's attorney, Douglas Letter, protested that the disputed subpoenas were for private companies. "Nothing is required of the President here for these subpoenas to be fully met," Letter said. "It doesn't take a single thing from the President or the White House."

Thomas replied, "Well, I think we all know it's about the President."