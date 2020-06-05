Trump invokes George Floyd's name as he takes the turn of economic victory





"We all saw what happened last week. We cannot allow that to happen. Hopefully George is looking down and saying that this is a great thing that is happening in our country. (It is) a great day for him. It is a great day for everyone, "Trump said during a White House Rose Garden event before signing legislation dedicated to the flexibility of small business loans.

"This is a great day in terms of equality," added Trump.

Trump's comment on Floyd "looking down" was introduced by unmanageable and unprepared comments, in which he devoted a significant part to praising the work that the police were doing to stifle protesters and urge some states to activate the National Guard.

Speaking in reference to Floyd, Trump argued that "equality of justice under the law must mean that all Americans are treated equally at every encounter with the police, regardless of race, color, gender, or creed. They have to be treated just from the police. " But at no time did Trump explicitly mention whether the source of that problem, the lack of fair treatment by the police, was systemic racism. In fact, Trump reiterated the need to "dominate" violent protesters, despite growing concern in cities across the country about violent arrests and alleged police attacks on protesters. And as protesters in the wake of Floyd's death continue across the country to demand racial equality and police reform, Trump's solution has once again been to campaign by crediting his administration's efforts to push forward the economy. When Trump sat down to sign the bill, the PPP Flexibility Act, he silenced journalists trying to ask him questions. "What happened to our country and what you see now has been happening is the best thing that can happen for race relations, for the African-American community, for the Asian-American (community), for the Hispanic-American community, for women, for everything, because our country is very strong and that is my plan, "Trump said before signing the bill. The president did not answer questions about Asian American and African American unemployment, which was less robust than other minority groups. For the second consecutive month Less than half of black Americans were working, with only 49.6% of the employed population, an increase of less than 1 percentage point since April. The last time such a small part was working was in 1983. When asked by PBS's Yamiche Alcindor how those job numbers were a victory, Trump reached out and commented, "You are something." Although the event was announced as a press conference, it did not respond to any questions from the media.

Tami Luhby and Ray Sanchez of CNN contributed to this report.





