However, in recent months, President Donald Trump has crossed paths to cast doubt on the mail vote. Many of those are false charges, including the idea that there is massive fraud, which have been denied.

Still, it's pretty clear from looking at CNN poll data and election board figures that Trump has likely caused a dispute over who's going to vote by mail.

Primarily, Democrats will cast far more votes by mail than Republicans.

You see it well in our latest surveys of Arizona, Florida and Michigan. In each state, at least 56% of self-identified Democrats say they will cast a vote by mail. In each state, Democrats are at least 30 points more likely to say they will vote by mail than Republicans.

Traditionally, there has been little difference in partisan breakdown of who votes by mail, so this is a new phenomenon.

Perhaps most interestingly, we are seeing some traditional voting by mail divisions removed in our data. Older people are generally those who vote by mail in large numbers. In our data, it appears less likely that those under 45 years old say they will vote by mail than those over 45 years old on average in Arizona, Florida and Michigan.

One reason the age divide is closing is that younger people are more likely to be Democrats. And with Trump arguing against voting by mail, it should come as no surprise that we are seeing changes in the types of people who will cast their vote by mail.

Now, I must keep in mind that saying that you are going to cast a ballot by mail and that doing so can end up being two different things. Many Democrats may be saying they will vote by mail just because they want to register disapproval with Trump. Similarly, many Republicans can say they will vote in person to record their approval.

As Monmouth University Pollster Patrick Murray and Joe Lenski of Edison Research Have you observed The gaps we've been seeing between Democrats and Republicans who vote by mail in the primaries have not been as large as some poll data might have suggested.

In fact, you can look at Florida and potentially see a similar situation unfold. Democrats have been increasing the number of voters who will request ballots by mail. The margin has been increasing in recent weeks, although it is only about a quarter the size that one would expect looking at the survey data.

However, regardless of the dataset you look at, Democrats seem to vote more by mail than Republicans. That is something that generally does not happen.

Still, in terms of the result, it's unclear how this partisan division in the mail vote will change it.

If Democrats can get more non-traditional voters to participate in the process because of voting by mail, it could be good for them. If Democrats can simply rack up more votes before Election Day than Republicans, it could still be good for them. If there is an increase in coronavirus cases in a state, Republicans may find that some of their voters are unwilling to vote on Election Day, having passed up the ability to vote by mail.

More mail ballots may end without making a difference in the result. Democrats may simply switch some of their voters to vote by mail, who generally voted in person.

There is even a scenario in which Republicans are helped. Voting by mail is rejected at a higher rate (and generally more among people of color and younger voters) than in-person voting. In a closed election, you could see that makes a difference if more Republicans vote in person.

At a minimum, the highest vote-by-mail total means we will have to be patient to see how votes are counted.

The primaries taught us that it will probably take time for states to count an extraordinarily large number of votes cast by mail. Many of the first votes counted were those cast on Election Day (i.e., Republican tilt ballots), so it was the Democratic votes that were counted later in the process.

Don't be surprised if early November ballots look good for Republicans in some states, but Democrats catch up as the vote count progresses.