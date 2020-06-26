Trump is desperate and dangerous (opinion)

I know i know This is a man who was charged in his first term and it is so horrible to work for officials that he was routinely fired. (See former national security adviser John Bolton, former Secretary of Defense James Mattis, and former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, to name a few.) What I mean is that President Donald Trump now seems wounded and desperate, and this makes him dangerous.

His discouragement was obvious in Trump's lonely, nocturnal walk across the White House lawn on Sunday after the Tulsa rally failed to draw the expected crowds (fewer than 6,200 attended, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. ). He grabbed a crumpled red MAGA hat, as his ruby ​​red tie unbuttoned, hanging loose from his chest. He walked like a heavy bear and, although he managed to greet the photographers, he didn't even try to smile.

Trump must have been upset by the unfortunate involvement in Tulsa, where he was waiting for the worship feast he needed to energize his ego. It does not help that polls show that he is being overtaken by his Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden

Now wounded, Trump is resorting to a kind of political terror campaign, spreading blatant lies about electoral fraud abroad and a "RIGGED 2020 ELECTION". Trump's false claims, which have been repeatedly debunked by CNN and others, destroy public confidence in the foundations of our democracy and set the stage for a potentially dangerous crisis if voters end up questioning the results on election day.

After three and a half years of his deceptive and chaotic reign, Trump's lies about the vote come as no surprise. The same is true for the series of horrible elections that have put him in a hole with voters. In this case, Attachment A is your administration's failed response to the Covid-19 pandemic. While Trump claimed that everything was fine and played the snake oil vendor for an ineffective treatment, the virus killed more than 120,000 Americans. And now it's only getting worse. In states like Arizona, Texas and Florida, where Republican governors followed suit, spikes in infections have helped the nation break the previous record for new cases in a single day.

Trump's derogatory attitude toward social distancing and facial masks, both recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has also fueled a culture war over these effective public health tools. From the crowd that Trump addressed in Oklahoma last week and in Arizona on Wednesday, it seems that these true believers demonstrated their devotion to the president by defying science to meet indoors without covering their faces. With the increase in infections in both states, the rallies were risky festivals that defied death.

The pandemic, compounded by his failed leadership, has destroyed the economic record that Trump hoped would win him reelection. Then came nationwide protests against police treatment of American blacks, sparked by the camera-shot killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta. Most Americans, according to the Pew Research Center, say they support the Black Lives Matter movement. But Trump has responded with little empathy for his concerns and repeated calls for "law and order." He also proposed criminal penalties for burning flags, urged lengthy prison terms for those who knock down statues honoring the Confederates, and personally instructed Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt to restore the only Confederate statue in Washington, DC, after which was shot down last week.

Harassed by these crises, the President has refused to change course. (Apparently this is a man who would rather make a deadly decision than admit a mistake.) True to its dangerously divisive form, it is risking the safety of Asian Americans, who have already been targeted as scapegoats for the pandemic: by using a racist phrase to describe Covid-19. It has also continued to use social media to spread inflammatory videos; He retweeted clips showing black people physically attacking white people and shared a manipulated video of the "racist baby". (The video, which was manipulated to look like a CNN segment, was removed by Facebook and Twitter after one of the children's parents raised copyright objections.)

What's going on here? A recent poll from the New York Times and Siena College shows that Trump is 14 points from Biden. Trump, who never learned new tricks, responds by pushing all the buttons that worked for him as an outsider in 2016. He indulges in complaints from the stream of conscience, such as the one explaining his recent physical struggles at West Point. He sticks ugly nicknames on his opponents. And he continues to criticize immigration. In Arizona, the president did not meet brave nurses treating coronavirus patients or comfort the families of those killed by Covid-19. However, he walked a recently built barrier on the border with Mexico.

The problem with Trump's repeat approach is that he is no longer a stranger. He is the president, which means that he has the responsibility of the state in which our country is currently located. Things are so bad that he even missed his chance to brag about the economy, which was once the centerpiece of his claim to success. Unemployment is above 13%, and the economy is estimated to contract 5% in 2020. And while other nations are emerging from closure and accelerating their economies thanks to strong public health measures, the Trump pandemic threatens to make the economic price even higher. Americans

Trump has had nearly four years to "make America great again." He has failed. The vast majority of Americans think the country is on the wrong track, according to a NORC poll at the University of Chicago, and a typical president would try to recognize suffering and show he has a plan to end it. Trump has done neither, opting to cease daily coronavirus briefings and ignore the protesters' legitimate protests while emphasizing cases of looting and vandalism.

Attendees have recently observed Trump's self-destructive tendencies and fear that he is becoming a loser in the reelection campaign. Even his campaign rallies, which do not enforce facial masks and social distancing, seem counterproductive when you consider that the older voters who favored Trump in 2016 are more vulnerable to the coronavirus. Encouraging older people to risk their health by attending indoor demonstrations where most people don't wear masks (following Trump's example) hardly seems like a good move. Why risk getting sick or making them worse?

Within Trump's re-election campaign, strategists focus on those female voters who helped him in 2016. He risks losing his support and needs to offer them more than malice and mayhem. The problem is that Trump's instincts are more likely to duplicate division, anger, pettiness and anger. However, he is capable of a great gesture or performance that would steal some of the attention that his Democratic opponent Joe Biden will receive when he announces a career partner, as he is expected to do soon.

Trump has a showman's instinct for the dramatic. In these circumstances, we should expect something bold, like replacing Vice President Mike Pence with a prominent Republican woman. How does Vice President Nikki Haley sound?