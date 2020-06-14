Trump is kicking the LGBTQ community while we're down (opinion)

While the move was not a surprise, Trump proposed removing protections last spring, the moment feels like a poisonous arrow through the heart. It is particularly painful during Pride Month (and in the midst of a global pandemic), during which millions of Americans have taken to the streets to speak out against the power systems that continue to repress our freedoms, at our peril.

Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act, passed by former President Barack Obama in 2010, prohibits sex discrimination in federally funded health programs and activities; a 2016 rule interpreted this as discrimination based on gender identity and termination of pregnancy. The Trump administration is now reversing that interpretation. Doing so will encourage some healthcare providers to deny or deny patients care or coverage simply because of who they are or because they seek an abortion. It is a gigantic step backward in the moral arc of justice and a plague on Donald Trump's appalling record.

Transgender people, who will be affected by this change, already face rampant discrimination in healthcare and, indeed, in all facets of civic life, including housing and employment. The new rule means that transgender people can be rejected when they seek basic or routine care, not just transition-related treatment. A doctor or hospital may cite religious beliefs, for example, by denying care to someone whose identity does not match their personal worldview, and health insurance companies may deny coverage of certain procedures, leaving people already vulnerable to they need medical attention without any legal authorization. way to seek justice.

Discrimination and abuse at the hands of those in power is nothing new to LGBTQ people, unfortunately. What deflated the most is that we had a decade of relief, including this healthcare policy that gave us some protection to seek healthcare with slightly less anxiety in our hearts.