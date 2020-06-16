Trump is not aging well (opinion)





When he turned 74 last weekend, the oldest man to assume the presidency became defensive about what he looked like walking down a ramp at West Point. In truth, their slow mixing revealed nothing that could embarrass an older citizen. What was really troubling was what Trump revealed the next day, when he yelled on Twitter: "THE MOST SILENT MAJORITY IS STRONGER THAN EVER!"

The tweet dates back to Richard Nixon, who was president when the term "silent majority" was first used in 1969. It revealed how, even in these difficult times, with the pandemic death toll passing 115,000 and citizens clamoring for the end of police violence against minorities, the President is stagnant in the past, out of step with a country that has practically changed overnight.

Part of the change is evident on the streets, where citizens of all races, religions, ethnicities, and age groups have joined a nationwide protest movement that recognizes police violence against African Americans and insists that Black Lives Matter. More evidence of a changed society can be found in a recent Gallup poll that found that four out of 10 support some aspects of socialism. Trump even appears to be losing the support of high-ranking military leaders as he refuses to consider renaming the bases named after the Confederate officers who waged a war against the United States.

Trump is so incapable of adapting to change that NASCAR has hit him: He recently banned the Confederate flag, which fans have long waved. Even the National Football League, which participated in a long line with players who knelt to protest racial injustice while playing the National Anthem, has changed the field.