Trump is not aging well (opinion)

When he turned 74 last weekend, the oldest man to assume the presidency became defensive about what he looked like walking down a ramp at West Point. In truth, their slow mixing revealed nothing that could embarrass an older citizen. What was really troubling was what Trump revealed the next day, when he yelled on Twitter: "THE MOST SILENT MAJORITY IS STRONGER THAN EVER!"
The tweet dates back to Richard Nixon, who was president when the term "silent majority" was first used in 1969. It revealed how, even in these difficult times, with the pandemic death toll passing 115,000 and citizens clamoring for the end of police violence against minorities, the President is stagnant in the past, out of step with a country that has practically changed overnight.
Part of the change is evident on the streets, where citizens of all races, religions, ethnicities, and age groups have joined a nationwide protest movement that recognizes police violence against African Americans and insists that Black Lives Matter. More evidence of a changed society can be found in a recent Gallup poll that found that four out of 10 support some aspects of socialism. Trump even appears to be losing the support of high-ranking military leaders as he refuses to consider renaming the bases named after the Confederate officers who waged a war against the United States.
Trump is so incapable of adapting to change that NASCAR has hit him: He recently banned the Confederate flag, which fans have long waved. Even the National Football League, which participated in a long line with players who knelt to protest racial injustice while playing the National Anthem, has changed the field.
Locked in his increasingly isolated social and political views, Trump sticks to his old tricks, such as turning to the "silent majority" because he is apparently unable to see modern America. For those who don't remember, or never learned about the origin of the term, President Nixon first invoked the "silent majority" to argue that most Americans supported the war in Vietnam. In fact, surveys conducted at the time showed that the majority believed that the country's participation in Vietnam had been a mistake.
Similarly, Nixon's claim that his "majority" was silent was incorrect. Pro-war Americans discussed their side of things in political debates and discussions at the kitchen table. They paraded and rallied, and a few joined an organized attack, the 1970 Hard Hat Riot, against antiwar activists.
If the phrase "silent majority" were so inaccurate, what would it look like to Trump? Well, not that it was all because of America's war effort. As Trump told interviewer Piers Morgan that he "was never a fanatic" of the war. More likely, as a marketing expert, the reality host who did "You're fired!" His key phrase loves how Nixon's two-word term communicated so much to his political base. Nixon's silent majority was, everyone knew, middle class, middle-aged, Christian, white, and conservative, and they supported him.
As Trump leans on the term, he reveals himself not only nostalgic, that he is always a danger to aging, but that he is the victim of another common problem among older people: inflexibility. To be clear, this problem can affect people of all ages, and it is also true that many older people have agile minds. However, Trump has long shown that he is rigidly attached to a bygone era, and has demonstrated an inability to recognize and adapt to change.
Take, for example, the political damage he suffered when he scheduled a rally for Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19. As much of the United States knows, the date marks the annual June 15 celebration of the emancipation of African Americans. (The name is derived from the day that Union forces notified slaves in Texas that they were free.) Long recognized in black communities, the June 15 celebration has gained popularity in most corners of the nation. Last year, the Republican National Committee marked the day with a proclamation.
Trump Senate ally Tim Scott said the president did not understand the importance of Juneteenth (he changed the date of the rally when people pointed it out). This is a sign of a man living in an isolated past. So is Tulsa's Trump selection for his campaign. Tulsa is the site of what has been called the worst racial massacre in the history of the United States. White mobs burned more than 1,000 black homes and businesses. Deaths were estimated between 100 and 300.
Trump's choice of Tulsa, especially when the country is in the midst of coast-to-coast protests of police violence against American blacks, reflects a colossal lack of conscience or monstrous cruelty.
The way Trump acts and talks often makes him look like a bad old man. Make your administration's decision to change the rules so that health insurance companies can discriminate against transgender people.
Many larger insurers opposed the change, which was announced Saturday. Two days later, the Supreme Court ruled that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination against gay and transgender people.
This Supreme Court is never at the forefront of radical change, but even the judges sitting in this court, six of whom qualify for Medicare, showed they understand the United States in a way that the President does not.
Our President's uncompromising mind is on display every time he calls for "law and order" in response to civil rights protests that are overwhelmingly peaceful and backed by vast majorities of Americans. (Perhaps Trump's mind is stagnant in the 1960s.)
He hurt himself when, during a recent press conference where he was questioned by reporters, he seemed to ponder longingly about the days when women were meek and retired.
Again, we must all recognize that Trump's stiffness says nothing about all older people. (Follow the 84-year-old Dalai Lama on Twitter and you will see what I mean.) However, in the case of the President, the inability to adapt seems to be the sign of a man who is not aging well. He seems even more defensive and reactionary than he was when he was elected.
And as an out-of-touch founder of a business he is no longer capable of running, he could cause a lot of damage by walking out the door.