Trump is not 'joking', he is lying (Opinion)

In the White House backyard, Trump clarified one of the most outrageous statements from Saturday's rally in Tulsa, when he told fans who were at risk of infection who saw him that the number of cases of coronavirus in the United States is increasing because the United States is testing more people. Therefore, Trump said he told his people to "stop the tests, please."

Because the tests save lives, his staff rushed to clean up the mess, and several officials claimed Trump was joking. But on Tuesday, when asked about his comments, the president stated, "I'm not kidding." With that, Trump crushed the credibility of his loyal staff, leaving them to kill the garbage-ridden staff of this presidency on the way. Last Monday, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany had repeatedly denied that Trump ordered a slowdown in testing, repeating that the comment was made in jest, something Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro and others had maintained. Now we have more confirmation from the President that we cannot believe what they are telling us.

But that is hardly remarkable. What stands out from Trump's presser before the helicopter is his increasingly determined effort to lie to the American people about what is happening with the pandemic in the United States.

That's where his false claim that proof is the reason for the higher numbers comes into play.

Evidence – as CNN Dr. Sanjay Gupta Explained in response to the lies in an opinion piece by Vice President Mike Pence, it actually helps reduce numbers (and deaths). "If he's doing enough testing," Gupta tweeted, "cases should start to drop because he's finding people early before they spread." Some places that are testing more have fewer cases, and vice versa.

Again, tests save lives. Trump has claimed that it is a "double-edged sword." But there is no second advantage, no harm in evidence, except as Trump apparently perceives it, in his reelection chances.

What Trump is trying to do is convince the public that the ongoing disaster that is his handling of the crisis is not really happening. Don't look at the increasing number of cases and deaths, he tells us; It is a mirage. Everything is fine.

But as the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The US, Dr. Robert Redfield, said Tuesday during a House hearing on Trump's response to the coronavirus, "We will probably spend about $ 7 billion due to a small virus."

Covid-19, he said, "brought this nation to its knees." And it's not over.

Trump apparently believes that less evidence will help create the illusion to the contrary. If more people die, then so be it. That is the same tactic that fuels the careless economic reopening it encourages, and the return to its dangerous demonstrations, which may have already sickened several of its own staff.

Everything is reminiscent of what former national security adviser John Bolton said about Trump's foreign policy in a recent interview with ABC News. "There really is no guiding principle," Bolton said, "other than what's good for Donald Trump's reelection."

As the November election draws near, Trump's handling of the virus is increasingly due to an estimate of Trump's political benefit rather than the well-being of the American people.

Most Americans agree that Trump did a poor job in the early stages of the pandemic. For a time he listened to the experts. But with the White House coronavirus task force in the background, it looks like expert listening is over now, especially as the election is just over four months away.

On Tuesday morning he stated that "the reason we have more cases than other countries is because our evidence is many." False. The United States is testing a smaller proportion of its population than many other countries.

Trump said: "We have a very low death rate, almost the best in the world." the US It has one of the highest rates of Covid-19 deaths in the world as part of its population. Above all, Trump, who always feels sorry for himself, wants you to believe that "we are doing a great job. We have never been credited for it."

These are lies, damn lies, and Trump's efforts to deceive the American people and the world about a public health catastrophe. The United States has the highest number of cases and deaths from Covid-19 in the world, double that of the second most affected nation, Brazil.

When it comes to new coronavirus deaths, not tests or diagnoses, deaths, the US USA They have an unfortunate performance. Other rich countries They have come down the curve.

The United States has not. In fact, the country does not compare particularly well to poorer nations struggling to contain the virus without the abundance of resources in what Trump called "the world's largest economy" before the pandemic occurred.

Trump wants Americans to believe that the problem is over; He did a great job solving it, and we can start to get back to normal. Tragically, many Republican governors follow suit, ignoring the recommendations of government experts, which is causing more deaths.

More than half of the states in the Union are seeing new spikes in the number of cases.

Hospitalizations are on the rise, deaths are projected to increase, and the President is lying about it for a perceived personal political gain. The strategy may be counterproductive, so far, as polls show, but it hasn't budged.

Trump did not cause the coronavirus, but in his efforts to protect his political interests, he is lying to the American people and causing individuals and politicians to act irresponsibly. Trump's awkward manipulation of events can lead to more Americans to death.