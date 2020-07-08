Trump is now in open dispute with health officials as the virus rages

The result, people in those agencies say, is a new sense of demoralization as they continue their attempts to fight a unique health crisis in a generation while simultaneously navigating the whims of a president who has shown little interest or understanding of his work. .

That Trump does not trust or follow the advice of experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease specialist, is nothing new. The President has not attended a meeting of his coronavirus working group in months and recently his sessions were held outside the White House, meIncluding Wednesday at the headquarters of the Department of Education. Fauci was told to participate in the meeting remotely via video conference, preventing him from participating in a noon press conference.

At the same time, many of Trump's aides have viewed the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with deep skepticism for months, believing that their role in the first steps in testing was a critical failure. and seeing more recent leaks of the agency's preliminary guidance as the White House attempts to circumvent.

However, as cases rise across the country and Trump's handling of the crisis dims his reelection prospects, he is facing Fauci and the CDC public in a whole new way.

Development bodes ill for those who expect the federal government's response to the virus to become more coordinated as daily case counts continue to set records and other countries bar the entry of Americans.

Instead, Trump is pointing out that after months of internal disputes and private disputes over the agencies and officials charged with fighting the virus, he is now prepared to openly question his authority and undermine his advice.

"I think we are in a good place. I disagree with him," Trump said in an interview Tuesday when asked about Fauci's claim that the United States is still "knee-deep in the first wave" of the pandemic.

Trump accused Fauci of wavering in the first decisions in the crisis, saying it was better to ignore the experts and trust their instincts.

"Dr. Fauci said not to wear masks and now he says to wear them," he told Greta Van Susteren of Gray Television. "And he said a lot of things. Don't close China. Don't ban China. I did it anyway. I didn't listen to my experts and I banned China. We would have been in a much worse situation. You wouldn't." I don't think how many more deaths we would have had if we hadn't banned it. "

Trump's criticism of Fauci is not entirely supported; The decision to discourage the use of masks was largely due to their national shortage, and Fauci publicly endorsed the travel ban from China when it was announced.

Still, Trump's criticism of the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases reflects his belief that health experts he brought together at the beginning of the pandemic have been wrong, an opinion that some conservative media fanatics have accused Fauci of. and others. in the administration as imposing draconian blockade measures despite being unelected officials.

A day after criticizing Fauci, Trump accused the CDC of producing "very difficult and costly guidelines for opening schools," saying he disagreed with the health agency's recommendations.

"While they want them to open, they are asking schools to do very impractical things," Trump wrote. "I will meet them !!!"

A few hours later, Vice President Mike Pence said that the CDC will issue a new guide next week on reopening schools and said they should not be seen as a barrier to the return of children to classrooms.

Why Trump did not meet with the nation's leading health agency to reopen schools before they published their guidelines and before Trump called a roundtable to discuss the matter was unclear.

Attacking alone

What became clear was the renewed feeling that Trump is attacking himself in the midst of a pandemic that many Americans say in polls that he has mishandled and did not take seriously.

At the beginning of the crisis, Trump's disagreements with officials like Fauci seemed less clear. After Fauci publicly broke up with Trump on issues like hydroxychloroquine and the timing of a possible vaccine, the president struggled to say that he respected his health experts and was listening to his advice.

Even while privately complaining that he was being undermined, Trump said during press meetings that there was little light between him and the doctors in the White House coronavirus task force. And after retweeting a message with the hashtag #FireFauci, Trump played down their differences.

When Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, advised Trump to stick with the closure recommendations in early April, she agreed.

But that seemed to be the height of his influence. Since then, Trump has consistently undermined his recommendations and offered conflicting information on the severity of the outbreak and forecasts for the coming months.

The gap between the White House and the CDC is not limited to Trump alone. Some West Wing officials have quietly accused the agency of having pledged initial efforts to scale up evidence, one of the critical steps in America's handling of the crisis.

Others at the White House have questioned some of the data they have received from the CDC, including Birx, saying it may be incomplete or delayed.

Dilemma about schools.

This week, when the administration has launched an aggressive effort to convince schools to reopen, the CDC cited several guidelines for keeping students safe, including reconfiguring classrooms to allow for social distancing and updating ventilation systems.

However, the agency's director has insisted that his guidelines should not act as a barrier to opening schools.

"What is not intended by the CDC guidelines is to be used as a reason to keep schools closed," said Dr. Robert Redfield. "I think it is critical and personally it would be very disappointing to me and I know my agency if we see that people are using these guidelines as a reason not to reopen our schools."

During a roundtable on reopening schools and in subsequent tweets, Trump characterized the decision to reopen schools as political and said he would pressure governors to allow students to return to the classroom.

After the event, some CDC leaders expressed their displeasure that the issue of reopening schools had become politicized.

"The real tragedy in all of this is the politicization of it," a senior CDC official told CNN speaking about the round table on Tuesday.

"We really spend time putting the science behind it together and we think it is the right decision. But now, because the President has made it a political problem, it is not likely to happen," added a second senior official.

Discouragement

The agency's public health experts have been discouraged in recent weeks as Covid-19 cases increase more than 130,000 deaths in the United States.

In the past two weeks, the agency has been plagued by internal strife, including pointing fingers between two labs still dealing with the consequences of the initial deployment and research on failed test kits, according to a scientist involved in the process.

A federal health official told CNN that there is also anxiety about who is leaking official documents to the public, including drafts of some recommendations that caused tension between the agency and the White House.

Meanwhile, others wonder why the data on who is contracting the virus, which shows blacks and Latinos at greater risk and emphasizes the growing racial disparity of who is contracting the virus, is not widely disclosed.

"That's what we do, we publish data. I don't understand why we don't publish this information," said an official. "That's what our agency does. It doesn't make any sense why there would be a top-down order to prevent this from going out."

By Wednesday morning, the daunting prospect at CDC was felt across all its divisions as the agency continued to fight questions about its own confidence and credibility, especially after reports that it was planning to publish a new guide on how Students can physically return to classrooms safely. .

That was before Trump issued his tweet disregarding CDC guidelines on the return of students to school.