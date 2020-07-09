Trump is "probable" source of virus increase, says health official

The President Donald Trump campaign rally in Tulsa in late June that drew thousands of participants and large protests "likely contributed" to a dramatic increase in new coronavirus cases, the director of the County Health Department said Wednesday. from Tulsa, Bruce Dart.

Tulsa County reported 261 new confirmed cases on Monday, a one-day record and another 206 cases on Tuesday. In comparison, during the week leading up to the Trump rally on June 20, there were 76 cases on Monday and 96 on Tuesday.

Although it is the health department's policy not to publicly identify the individual settings where people may have contracted the virus, Dart said those large gatherings "probably" contributed to the increase.

NYC BEGINS TO PAINT THE BLACK LIFE WALL MATTER IN FRONT OF THE TRUMP TOWER: REPORT

"In the past few days, we've seen almost 500 new cases, and we had several major events just over two weeks ago, so I guess we connected the dots," Dart said.

The Trump rally in Tulsa, the first since the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S., drew thousands of people from across the country. About 6,200 people gathered inside the 19,000-seat BOK Center arena, far less than expected.

Dart had urged the campaign to consider delaying the date of the rally, fearing a potential increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said the campaign went to great lengths to ensure that those who attended the rally were protected.

"There were literally no health precautions to speak of as thousands of people looted, mutinied, and protested on the streets and the media reported that it did not lead to an increase in coronavirus cases," Murtaugh said in a statement. "Meanwhile, the President's rally was 18 days ago, the temperature of all attendees was checked, everyone was given a mask, and there was plenty of hand sanitizer available to everyone.

"It is obvious that the media concern about the big meetings begins and ends with the Trump protests," he said.

Although masks were provided to rally attendees, there was no requirement that participants wear them, and most did not.

TEACHER DOUBLES IN TRUMP OPPORTUNITIES FORECASTING MODEL IN 2020

A journalist who attended the Trump rally is among those who tested positive for COVID-19, along with six members of Trump's campaign staff and two members of the Secret Service who worked before the rally.

Statewide, Oklahoma health officials reported 673 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, the state's second highest daily total since the start of the pandemic, on Wednesday.

The new cases reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health followed a record 858 cases reported Tuesday and brought the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 17,893. The actual number of infections is believed to be much higher because many people have not been tested and some of the people who contract the disease show no symptoms.

The health department also reported three additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the number of deaths statewide to 407.

In response to a recent increase in coronavirus cases, the cities of Norman and Stillwater have passed mandates that people must wear masks in public. Norman approved his ordinance Tuesday night after a five-hour city council meeting during which citizens on both sides of the issue spoke.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that disappear within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.