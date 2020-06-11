Trump is reopening even when the virus takes another hit

Trump says the virus is now reduced to just the "embers" and "ashes" of a worn out pandemic, as patience for the national blockade fades and states open up aggressively.

The facts say otherwise. Another 1,299 Americans died Tuesday, and more than 112,000 people in the United States died from the disease.

The president has been cajoled for reopening for weeks, trusting in the waning patience of gregarious and hard-working people who don't like to be told to stay home. He has been ostentatiously moving around the country without a mask, even if such behavior by the head of government sets a bad example and rejects precautions that could keep Americans alive. Trump is not just defying the virus – he's pushing officials' warnings to avoid large gatherings, planning a rally in Oklahoma next week and others in four states where infections are escalating after that. Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the White House coronavirus task force, tweeted Wednesday of a photo of his visit to crowded campaign workers, none of whom wore masks or social distancing. He later deleted the tweet.

Increasingly, as airlines add flights, schools prepare classes for fall, and Americans balk at the idea that beach trips are out, it looks like he may have made a smart bet, at least within the narrow political calculation that motivates their actions. More and people seem willing to live with the disease and its dire cost, at least those who have not personally experienced its deadly potential, if that means taking back an appearance from their normal lives.

"Americans are on the move and cannot be tied up or restrained," Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas said Wednesday.

But such decisions are made without the honest and unbiased advice of a president whose primary duty is to keep Americans safe and who has suppressed the ability of public health officials to speak to the nation from an authoritarian White House context. .

The notion of a protracted battle against a virus that is the government's top infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, "the worst nightmare" does not fit the president's election plans. That's one reason Fauci, and the administration's other coronavirus expert, Dr. Deborah Birx, have not been seen on a presidential podium in days.

The default position of the president and many state governors is now implicitly that the country has stopped trying to stop the disease on its way, but will only have to live with it, although the apparent position has been reached without public discussion. There has been no time when the President has clarified the costs of opening up to the nation that he says has already "prevailed" over the disease.

"We want the general blockade to continue for the states. We may have some embers or some ashes, or we may have some flames, but we will extinguish them. We will extinguish them," Trump said Friday.

& # 39; 100,000 more deaths for September & # 39;

Given an apparently unstoppable openness trend, a leading expert now expects another 100,000 people to succumb to the virus in September, amid evidence of an increase in hospitalizations since Memorial Day broke the decision of many citizens to stick to social estrangement.

Some states that accepted Trump's votes to open the economy have fast-growing infections. While nationally, new cases have stagnated or slightly decreased as hardest hit epicenters like New York and New Jersey emerge from the storm, there are many reasons to believe that the fight against Covid-19 is still far from their final.

"I think right now, most Americans are not ready to block, and I fully understand that. However, here is the bottom line, which is: I understand that people are willing to live alongside this virus," he said. Dr. Ashish Jha. , director of the Harvard Institute of Global Health, told CNN's Kate Bolduan on Wednesday.

"It means that 800 to 1,000 Americans will die every day. We are going to have another 100,000 deaths by September. So that's a catastrophic cost," Jha said, offering the kind of factual analysis that is no longer distributed. from the White House

Since Memorial Day, the traditional start of summer, more than a dozen states, including Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah have recorded spikes in hospitalizations, according to CNN data added from the Covid Monitoring Project. Infections are on the rise in 18 states, according to CNN data. The virus is stable in nine states and declined in 21. Two states, Michigan and Massachusetts, are not included in the count for temporary technical reasons related to the way they process data.

Aggressive openers in Texas and Florida have seen recent increases in infections. Arizona has just told its hospitals to activate emergency plans amid a surge in cases.

A race trial sparked by the death of George Floyd in a new example of police brutality led to the worst pandemic in 100 years for headlines for days. But the virus doesn't respect an epochal moment in a nation's history: Health experts fear and hope that the mass protests will only help the spread of the virus, and will appear in hospitalizations and deaths in the coming weeks. Some members of the Washington, DC National Guard on duty during the marches and protests have tested positive for Covid-19.

Andy Slavitt, a former acting administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, noted studies showing that stay-at-home orders likely saved hundreds of thousands of lives worldwide.

"Once we get back, if we go back to our old habits, it will spread just as fast," Slavitt told CNN's Don Lemon on Tuesday night.

"So we have to go out there and take the kind of precautions that are safe precautions. We can go back to normal life. We can live with this virus. But if you are in a place with these red areas like Arizona, North Carolina, Arkansas, you should be very, very careful. "

Trump plans to openly challenge the virus with the resumption of the campaign

Trump denied the threat of the pandemic until it was too late. It did not adequately invoke the powers of war to equip hospitals with protective equipment for doctors and nurses, and failed to establish a comprehensive national testing system, and then put everything in the states. Despite the pandemic appearing to worsen in North Carolina, it is punishing its Democratic governor for his reluctance to host the Republican National Convention with a crowd that could become a massive viral cloud, even as sports leagues prepare plans to reopen without fanatics. seating. Trump will hold a rally in Oklahoma next week, which is far from the hardest-hit American state, but saw a spike in recent days.

The President is not alone in wanting life to return to normal, even if his instincts are primarily due to the imperative to get the economy moving in time for the final stretch of his reelection campaign. Americans of all ages and political tendencies want to get their lives back.

The longer the virus lurks in the country, the deeper the economic costs of a closed economy and the mental and emotional scars of life cut short. Americans are voting with their feet: Last weekend in Ocean City, Maryland, people gathered on the boardwalk and many were not wearing masks. Elsewhere, the crowded restaurant terraces did not seem to represent a good example of social estrangement. States are announcing all kinds of openings.

Schools will open in the fall in Rhode Island and Virginia. Arkansas is moving to Phase 2 social distancing next week, despite 288 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. Elsewhere, zoos and theme parks will return. In many cases, authorities ask residents to observe social distancing and that restaurants and educational establishments operate at reduced capacity. But the opening is happening.

"The state is best served by moving together even though we have multiple regions with a current increase in cases," said Hutchinson of Arkansas.

Such comments reflect the reality that there is no political incentive for any politician to speak publicly about the possibility of a return to orders to stay home that public health experts can recommend in the best of all possible worlds.

But it is not yet clear how the political consequences of a resurgence of a pandemic of confrontations with aggressive openings can unfold.

According to a CNN poll by SSRS, half of Americans say they still don't feel comfortable going back to their normal lives. And the majority, 56%, disapprove of the way the president handles the pandemic. However, about 73% of Republicans are comfortable returning to normal, while only 23% of Democrats feel that way.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is focusing on Trump's denial of the pandemic and his chaotic leadership to push a broader argument that also takes into account his recent inflammation of Floyd's protests to raise a case that the president simply is not. able to lead. Five months after the elections, we know one thing for sure. Covid-19 will be a great backdrop when Americans vote in November.