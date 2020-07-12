Trump is the anti-Lincoln (opinion)

But even the most cynical and shallow national politician often doesn't care about ways to defend the Confederate flag in 2020, when even Mississippi, the home state of Confederate President Jefferson Davis, decided it would be better to get rid of its symbolism. That should be doubly true when that politician can't help comparing himself to Abraham Lincoln.

But here we are, in a land beyond logic, also known as Donald Trump's journey through American history.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump often seemed to be uncovering the story in real time, telling a crowd in Detroit, "Many people don't realize that … the great Abraham Lincoln was a Republican."

But since he became president, Trump's comparisons to Lincoln have alternated between complaints: "They always said … no one was treated worse than Lincoln, I think they treat me worse" (Vanity Fair), and self gratitude: "My manager has done more for the black community than any other president since Abraham Lincoln."

As the president positions himself at the Lincoln Memorial for interviews (compared to an appropriately small appearance), his followers on social media are also throwing out a series of historic Trump and Lincoln memes, and others are waving the Confederate flag. Dinesh D & # 39; Souza (another sympathizing sympathizer who was pardoned by the president) presented a complete nonsense documentary comparing Trump to Lincoln.

These comparisons not only crumble due to obvious contradictions, with Trump and his supporters defending the Confederate flag, the symbol of secession and slavery that Lincoln died trying to end. Or that the Republican Party in Lincoln's time was a moderate progressive party, while Democrats were the conservative populist party of their time, like the Trump party today. (The Confederates also often described themselves as fighting for freedom defending slavery; understand that.)

It's not even that Trump strives to hit well above his weight, with Lincoln routinely ranked as the best US president by historians and Trump is already considered our worst even before his fatally incompetent Covid-19 response.

It is because in matters of character and temperament and political beliefs, Trump is the anti-Lincoln, and vice versa. Let's count some of the ways.

Lincoln was the son of a poor man, a self-made man known for his personal modesty, political moderation, and moral courage.

Trump is the son of a wealthy man, financed and rescued by his father.

Even advocates wouldn't describe Trump as modest: He's always been obsessed with self-promotion at the expense of the substance.

In politics, Trump is the opposite of moderate. He is a demagogue who demonizes his opponents and tries to divide the country for political gain, increasingly on racial lines.

Lincoln called on the Americans to rise "far beyond personal and partisan politics … in this moment of national danger." Trump couldn't even help making a hyperpartisan pandemic response.

When it comes to moral courage, Trump is MIA. Filter all decisions through the prism of self-interest. Trump is full of bravado, but he is quick to bow to someone who fears that he is stronger than he (looking at you, Vladimir Putin). In contrast, Lincoln spoke out against injustice, ended slavery, and signed an act to encourage new immigrants. Trump quickly attacks the weak and closes the door on new immigrants, including refugees, seeing them as a source of weakness rather than a source of strength.

Even Lincoln's enemies admitted that he was honest. It was a central quality that could not be credibly denied: "He was wise and honest," said Jefferson Davis towards the end of his life. Trump, by contrast, has set a ground speed record for lies, with The Washington Post's cumulative total of 19,127 lies or misrepresentations in just over 1,200 days in office, effective June 1.

Trump reflexively attacks anyone he perceives as critical (despite direct family members and people named Putin). But Lincoln did not demonize people with whom he disagreed; instead, he tried to empathize with his enemies as a means of reasoning with them. In the midst of a civil war, Lincoln instructed his ambassadors "not to allow yourself expressions of harshness or disrespect or even impatience with regard to the separate states." Even privately, he did not attack Jefferson Davis and General Robert E. Lee in personal terms, preferring to call them "Jeffey D" and "Bobby Lee". And these were people who were literally trying to kill him.

Above all, even in the midst of a civil war, Lincoln believed that there was more than uniting his fellow citizens that divided them as Americans and was guided by the Golden Rule: treat others as you would like to be treated. That simple wisdom flowed through all his decisions. Lincoln's main asset was character.

"Of all the men I have ever known," said General William Tecumseh Sherman, "he seemed to possess more elements of greatness, combined with goodness, than any other." While Trump's staunch supporters may praise his man's will-to-power impulses as evidence of greatness, it's hard to imagine anyone genuinely describing him as a good man. That has never been part of their sales pitch.

Trump's rise to the presidency has been proof of the old adage "the character is destiny." But if Lincoln is the anti-Trump, what president does Trump really look like? Nixon is an obvious point of comparison, but even Nixon did not spare his minions and had a keen strategic vision, especially in foreign policy, rooted in his understanding of history.

Former President Trump is more like in terms of temperament, the combination of self-pitying bile and bigotry, he's actually Lincoln's Vice President Andrew Johnson, whom the Atlantic described as "insincere, stubborn, cunning and unreasonable, vain and grumpy." and "selfish to the point of mental illness." Trump and Johnson are also members of the small but select club of accused presidents.

Our country survived the Civil War, the Lincoln assassination, and the disastrous Johnson presidency. We will survive Trump's divisive, dishonest, and corrupt presidency.