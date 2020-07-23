Trump joins Republicans who criticize Liz Cheney

Some of Trump's loudest supporters in Congress attacked Cheney during a private dispute in Washington earlier this week, upset that she broke up with the President on a number of issues and supported Fauci, the leading infectious disease expert at the nation whose direction Trump has frequently ignored. Ohio representative Jim Jordan, who used his party's leadership while seeking to supplant them, led part of the discussion, sources told CNN.
Jordan listed the areas in which Cheney disagreed with Trump, including his resistance to the president's plan to withdraw troops in Germany and Afghanistan. Senator Rand Paul, a libertarian-minded Republican, similarly attacked Cheney in an interview with CNN on Wednesday, saying: "I don't think it's good for the country" and accusing her of trying to "sabotage" Trump's foreign policy. .
"I think one of the good things about President Trump is that he tried to end the war in Afghanistan after 20 years," said Paul. "Liz Cheney was one of the main obstacles to ending the war."
Cheney later publicly responded to comments: "Donald Trump Jr. is not a member of the Republican House Conference," he said. "I take my leadership position very seriously."
Cheney said in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday that he votes with Trump almost all the time and when he disagrees with him, he is generally in favor of a more aggressive stance on foreign policy, as the president alluded to in his tweet. .
After the dispute earlier this week, at least one Republican House member, Matt Gaetz of Florida, has asked Cheney to resign or be expelled from his leadership position.
