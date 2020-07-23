Trump joins Republicans who criticize Liz Cheney







Tensions between Cheney and House Republicans, which aired during a conference meeting earlier this week, have illustrated divisions within the party not only over foreign policy, but also to what extent Republicans in the Congress must remain behind the President.

"Liz Cheney is only upset that I have been actively pulling our great and beautiful country out of ridiculous and costly Endless Wars. I am also making our so-called allies pay tens of billions of dollars in delinquent military costs. They must, unless , treat us with justice !!! "Trump wrote in Twitter Thursday morning.

Although the president failed to attack Cheney, the No. 3 Republican in the House who has long held aggressive foreign policy views, his comments add to a growing list of complaints that some Republicans have publicly and privately issued, including his son Donald Trump Jr.

Some of Trump's loudest supporters in Congress attacked Cheney during a private dispute in Washington earlier this week, upset that she broke up with the President on a number of issues and supported Fauci, the leading infectious disease expert at the nation whose direction Trump has frequently ignored. Ohio representative Jim Jordan, who used his party's leadership while seeking to supplant them, led part of the discussion, sources told CNN.

Jordan listed the areas in which Cheney disagreed with Trump, including his resistance to the president's plan to withdraw troops in Germany and Afghanistan. Senator Rand Paul, a libertarian-minded Republican, similarly attacked Cheney in an interview with CNN on Wednesday, saying: "I don't think it's good for the country" and accusing her of trying to "sabotage" Trump's foreign policy. . "I think one of the good things about President Trump is that he tried to end the war in Afghanistan after 20 years," said Paul. "Liz Cheney was one of the main obstacles to ending the war." Trump Jr. has also criticized Cheney, tweeting On Tuesday Republicans "already have a Mitt Romney, we don't need another one." Cheney later publicly responded to comments: "Donald Trump Jr. is not a member of the Republican House Conference," he said. "I take my leadership position very seriously." Cheney said in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday that he votes with Trump almost all the time and when he disagrees with him, he is generally in favor of a more aggressive stance on foreign policy, as the president alluded to in his tweet. . After the dispute earlier this week, at least one Republican House member, Matt Gaetz of Florida, has asked Cheney to resign or be expelled from his leadership position.

CNN's Betsy Klein, Sunlen Serfaty, Alex Rogers, Jamie Gangel and Manu Raju contributed to this report.





