Trump Jr. calls Biden for comments demanding action against police brutality

Donald Trump Jr. called Joe Biden on Twitter Wednesday for comments the presidential candidate made about the need to act against police brutality.

"Let me be clear: We cannot leave this moment and once again walk away and do nothing. We need justice. We need action. We need reform," Biden wrote on Twitter.

Trump Jr. pointed to Biden's career in politics and questioned what he was doing while in office all those years.

"It makes me wonder why you didn't do any of these things in the first 50 years of your career in Washington DC … Give me a break!" Trump Jr. replied.

SHELBY STEELE CALLS OBSERVED ABOUT FLOYD FUNERAL REMARKS: & # 39; REALLY DEEP CARE OF BLACK AMERICA & # 39 ;?

The exchange comes as protests have continued across the United States following the death of George Floyd in police custody on May 25.

Trump Jr. suggested that Biden's statement about the need for reform was unrelated to his actions representing Delaware in the United States Senate from 1973 to 2009, or when he served as the 47th Vice President of the United States. from 2009 to 2017.

Biden supported a 1994 criminal law that many Democratic critics and colleagues blame for high levels of incarceration among African Americans.

Floyd was taken to a cemetery to be buried Tuesday in his hometown of Houston, and his death inspired worldwide protests calling for an end to systemic racism and police brutality. It appears to have already brought about change within some schools and police departments across the United States.

ALYSSA MILANO SAYS THE BIDEN-HARRIS TICKET & # 39; MUST HAPPEN: & # 39; THE RIGHT TEAM FOR THIS MOMENT IN HISTORY & # 39;

President Trump, Biden and some Democrats have rejected so-called "impeach the police." Instead, the former vice president suggested the "urgent need for reform" on Monday.

"No, I don't support the police outlay. I am in favor of conditioning federal aid to the police based on whether they meet certain basic standards of decency and honesty," he said in an interview with CBS.

Biden addressed Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna directly in an emotional video message that aired Tuesday at the funeral of the 46-year-old black man who died two weeks ago.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Little Gianna, like I told you when I saw you yesterday, you are so brave," said Biden. "Dad is looking at you and he is very proud of you. I know you miss that bear hug that only he could give, the sheer joy of riding on his shoulders so you could touch the sky. "

Dom News Calicchio and Paul Steinhauser of Fox News contributed to this report.