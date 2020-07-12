Trump Jr. defends the fall of the president in the polls and criticizes the populist plan of Biden & # 39; made in America & # 39;

President Trump's eldest son defended his father's re-election chances on Sunday amid poll numbers and criticized Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's alleged economic plan as "stupid."

Speaking of "Sunday Morning Futures," Donald Trump Jr. blamed the president's fall in the media coverage polls Trump recently received, saying the media has criticized the president for ignoring going after Biden.

"I think when you have the media attack where the media has totally abdicated its position to look objectively at both sides," said Trump Jr. "They are not investigating Biden's past. They are not investigating anything about their history.

He added: "They want to do everything possible to prevent the American people from seeing Biden." It has not been defined. And the media is trying to make sure that nobody can define Joe Biden, because once he does, he will see how terrible this notion could be for the United States. "

While the electoral gap between Trump and Biden has narrowed somewhat since the former vice president held a double-digit lead over the current occupant of the White House late last month, an average RealClearPolitics poll still has Biden nine points above the president with less than five months to go before the November general election.

Trump Jr. also hit Biden on the recently launched "Build Back Better" plan by the Democratic nominee, which proposes to spend $ 700 billion on American products and research, hoping to regain millions of jobs lost to a crushed economy. coronavirus pandemic.

"You know Joe Biden can sell this notion of‘ now we are going to buy American after 50 years of legislation that sent our jobs, that sent our American dream to China, "said Trump Jr." It's stupid. "

Trump Jr. also accused Biden of using his time in public office to enrich his own family and once again questioned why the media is not investigating the matter.

"I called it liberal privilege because we hear a lot about privilege these days, but liberal privilege is top because they can say one thing, do the other and never be called," he said.

In an interview earlier this year, Trump Jr. called Hunter Biden's business in Ukraine while his father was vice president.

“I was an international business person before my father got into politics. That is what we did. I'm not going to say that I haven't benefited from my father's last name, just like Hunter Biden. That would be silly to say, "Trump Jr. said during an interview with Axios in March." But I have not benefited from my father's taxpayer-funded office. "

"Suddenly he [Hunter Biden] goes to Ukraine and earns 83,000 a month, so the media likes to do this, a kind of false equivalency." "You are doing this, you are doing that," said Trump Jr. at the time. "We stopped doing new international business when my father won the presidency."

Joe Biden unveiled his plan Thursday that also seeks to create 5 million new jobs and is the first of four economic proposals Biden is expected to present in the coming weeks.

The US-centric proposals put forward by Biden will compete in this year's White House race with the "America First" agenda pushed by Trump, who has emphasized protecting American workers and revitalizing declining national industries. while moving away from free trade and a global economy. .

The first part of the former vice president's proposal is a $ 400 billion investment by the federal government to buy American products like cement, concrete, steel, and other materials to rebuild the nation's ruined infrastructure.

The second part is a $ 300 billion investment in research for new technologies, such as electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, and 5G.

Biden's plan also calls for new tax and credit exemptions for small manufacturers, including those run by minorities and women, and would apply penalties to companies that take federal money and then move their investments abroad. The campaign says Biden will also push federal investments toward ignored parts of the country that have not received government aid.

Biden's proposals appear to be a recognition of the political success the president has enjoyed pushing his "America First" agenda. Trump's victory in the 2016 presidential election was due in part to his promises to win back American jobs and re-inflate the flag industries. And as president, he waged an aggressive trade war with China and imposed tariffs on other nations, including lifelong allies.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.