Trump Jr.'s Mongolian sheep hunting trip cost taxpayers around $ 75,000, according to documents

Documents requested by the nonpartisan, nonprofit group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington showed that the United States Secret Service estimated that Trump Jr.'s 8-day trip accrued expenses totaling $ 76,859.36 .

An official working for Trump Jr. told CNN that the trip to Mongolia, with the exception of the Secret Service, was personally paid for by Trump Jr.

President Donald Trump's oldest son's trip to East Asia included an Argali sheep hunt, the largest species of sheep, known for its giant horns. Argali is considered an almost threatened species, according to the Red List of Threatened Species, largely due to trophy hunting. Trump Jr. often shares social media posts with images from his hunting and fishing trips to places around the world. It has come under heavy criticism from animal rights groups and conservationists for its penchant for trophies and "big game" hunting.

Trump Jr. published several photos from the trip to Mongolia, including an Instagram of him and one of his sons outside a traditional yurt, one of him on horseback and the other taken from a vehicle carrying a large herd of sheep. In one legend, Trump called Mongolia "incredibly pristine land."