On Facebook, Trump Jr. posted a picture of a lab where scientists worked in certain hazardous material suits known as positive pressure suits. The text in the image says, "This is what virologists use to protect themselves from a virus. However, don't worry. Your scarf probably works, too."
The image is from 2017 and was taken at the Wuhan Virology Institute in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province.
In publishing the image, Trump Jr. wrote: "Solid point." The publication has received more than 40,000 shares and more than 69,000 reactions on Facebook.
Facts First: It is false and dangerous to suggest that face masks and covers do not help prevent the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus, which has delicate More than 517,000 people from China reported their first cases to the World Health Organization in December.
As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention point out, coronavirus spreads "through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or speaks" and "These droplets can fall into the mouth or nose of people who are close to or possibly inhaled on the lightweight. "
The main reason for wearing a face mask is to prevent personal drops from spreading to others.
Researchers at Florida Atlantic University, in a study published in the journal Physics of Fluids on Tuesday, found that the bandanas reduced the average distance cough traveled from 8 feet to 3.6 feet. A folded kerchief took that distance up to 1.25 feet. Commercial cone masks reduced the distance to 8 inches and a two-layer stitched mask to 2.5 inches.
Pointing to a 2017 image of researchers wearing positive pressure suits while studying various viruses in no way refutes or casts doubt on how masks and face covers can help the average person prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Going against the CDC-recommended guidelines, which the administration continually points out, Trump Jr. appears to be trying to cast conspiratorial doubts about a life-saving measure.