Trump Jr. spreads anti-mask meme on Facebook

On Facebook, Trump Jr. posted a picture of a lab where scientists worked in certain hazardous material suits known as positive pressure suits. The text in the image says, "This is what virologists use to protect themselves from a virus. However, don't worry. Your scarf probably works, too."

The image is from 2017 and was taken at the Wuhan Virology Institute in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province.

In publishing the image, Trump Jr. wrote: "Solid point." The publication has received more than 40,000 shares and more than 69,000 reactions on Facebook.

Facts First: It is false and dangerous to suggest that face masks and covers do not help prevent the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus, which has delicate More than 517,000 people from China reported their first cases to the World Health Organization in December.