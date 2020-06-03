Trump launches a defensive wave of Twitter as the United States cries







This is your head space as the nation mourns the horrific death of George Floyd at the hands of the police and deals with the economic and health effects of coronavirus pandemic , which has disproportionately impacted the black community in the United States.

The tweets come as the White House faces the consequences of the President's response to the ongoing protests and events on Monday night, where peaceful protesters dispersed forcefully before the curfew so that he could participate in an opportunity to take a photo with a Bible outside the Episcopal Church of San Juan, which suffered a fire during the protests over the weekend. The measure has been widely criticized by clergy.

After a night of peaceful protests across the country with some brief clashes near the White House, Trump tweeted or retweeted 40 times from 5:52 a.m. said he has "done much more for our black population" than 2020 rival Joe Biden or "any president in the history of the United States, with the possible exception" of Abraham Lincoln, trained his anger in the media, promoted unfounded conspiracy theories about its predecessor, called for "LAW AND ORDER!" and congratulated Randy Feenstra, who beat Iowa Rep Steve King in Tuesday's primaries.

Later Wednesday, Trump participated in interviews with friendly media. He called Brian Kilmeade's Fox News Radio show and is scheduled to be interviewed by former White House press secretary Sean Spicer for Newsmax.

The president continued to ignore calls for him to calm racial tension and instead claimed that the reason he was transferred to a bunker on Friday night amid violent protests was because of an "inspection" rather than concern. of security. He defended his unfounded attacks by accusing a former US congressman of murdering an aide, despite pleas from the aide's widower to arrest him. Trump offered that the police "have to be better than what they have been doing, I mean, obviously, it was a terrible thing," addressing the Floyd murder in the Fox News Radio interview. "We have to get the police departments, everyone has to do better," said Trump, "this is a long-term problem, this did not happen today." Trump's base remains divided over whether he has been too harsh or not harsh enough in the protests, with congressional Republicans defending him or simply remaining silent. Conservative televangelist Pat Robertson criticized his response on Tuesday in "The 700 Club" saying "In fact, he spoke of them (the governors of the nation) as 'Being idiots'. You just don't do that, Mr. President. It's not great!" Presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Biden made sharp contrasts in a speech Tuesday, criticizing Trump's use of the Bible as an accessory. Trump's predecessors, Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama have expressed their support for the peaceful protests and urged the nation to look in the mirror at institutionalized racism. Obama will appear in public at 5 p.m. ET on Friday with his former attorney general, Eric Holder, at a town hall over police reform.









