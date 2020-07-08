Trump leans on old failures in attempt to reopen schools as virus roars

"We have done a good job. I think we will be in two, three, four weeks … I think we will be in very good shape," Trump told Greta Van Susteren of Gray Television on Tuesday. referring to the intense outbreaks in some parts of the country as mere "fires" that would go out after insisting earlier in the White House that "we are not closing."

The same day a new model from the University of Washington predicted that 208,255 people could die from the virus in the US By November 1, experts from the university's Institute for Health Assessment and Measurement also They said that if 95% of the population wore masks in public, a step Trump has often defamed, that number would drop to 162,808.

"It's hell in some parts of this country," Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a renowned cardiologist at George Washington University, said on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront".

"The president has been trying to make this go away with magical thinking for a long time. He was desperate to open the country in April, and his urgency to open the country is really one of the main reasons why we are where we are now, "he added.

And Fauci warned on Tuesday of misleading metrics.

"It is a false narrative to be comfortable with a lower death rate," he said during a press conference. "There are many other things that are very dangerous and bad with this virus. Don't get yourself into a false complacency."

Record rates of new infections are occurring as other major industrialized nations, which closed their economies earlier and stayed blocked longer, have done much better. The virus is rampant in southern states such as Florida, Arizona, and Texas, and hospital intensive care units are under heavy pressure, prompting some state and local leaders to halt or reverse plans to reopen the state.

"We didn't have to be here now," said Dr. Leana Wen of the Bloomberg School of Public Health at John Hopkins University.

"When we look at other countries, they have successfully crushed their curve … and were able to suppress their level of Covid-19 infections in a way that we just didn't do in this country," Wen told CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

Trump blames politics, not the virus

On Tuesday, Trump did not give a quarter to the rapidly worsening situation with his push to reopen schools.

"We will put a lot of pressure on the governors and everyone else to open the schools and open them," said the president. "We don't want people to make political statements or to do it for political reasons. They think it will be good for them politically, so they keep schools closed."

The thorny task of reopening America's schools, amid fears of a lost generation of school-age children unless lessons are resumed, is a microcosm of the administration's slapdash approach. While it calls for a return to normalcy, in business, education, leisure, and even sports, the White House has rarely provided guidance on how such steps can be safely taken. States, cities, and individuals have been left to face their own battles by adopting a central definition of federalism that rejects any traditional notion of presidential duty.

Trump's selfish implication that his opponents want to keep schools closed to hurt him politically ignores the complicated concerns that administrators, teachers, and parents harbor about the possibility of schools remaining closed, and the inherent dangers of classes running again. . .

In addition to the increasing educational damage, the mental and emotional impact on children who have been out of class since March is considerable. Online classes rushed when the pandemic hit are not as good as the actual lessons. Closed schools also place a significant burden on families struggling to figure out how to balance work and child care. Meanwhile, less affluent children often get their only nutritious meals of the day at school.

The president's push to reopen schools is something that can also ignore the deep concerns about next month's return to school shared by parents, children, and college students. There is an anxiety about sending children to germ-laden environments at best, with the virus still rampant. While Trump says most children don't become seriously ill with the virus, he has offered no answers to teachers, who are at much higher risk for serious complications.

The White House promised new guidelines Tuesday to ensure that schools can safely reopen. But such material is unlikely to alleviate many concerns. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention developed similar best practices for states to open up their economies, but Trump incited sympathetic rulers to ignore them with their relentless demands for a return to normal life, which they were based on the desire to reopen and the population's waning patience with the closings, rather than any scientific evidence that it was safe to do so soon.

The number of pandemics grows

The lessons from foreign nations and states that have prevailed, at least for now, about the virus is that social distancing, wearing masks, aggressive testing and contract tracing, and staying closed until infections are eliminated is the way to avoid it. control.

This implies detrimental economic consequences. The US economy is now threatened by a second depression if the virus gets so bad that states and cities are forced to shut down again. The Trump administration does not follow through on all of those key strategies and even now ignores best practices and evidence of what worked elsewhere in a bid to boost the economy, considered vital to the president's reelection hopes.

The result is that the nation appears doomed to a long fight against the disease that will continue to exert a great human burden and thwart efforts to resume a normal appearance of life until there is a change of tactics by the government and a serious effort to take steps that have been shown to work to curb the pandemic.

The price of ignoring science is becoming clear. Day after day, the United States is accumulating new infection records, about 50,000 per day.

Republican Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, who has been praised for his handling of the pandemic, warned of a "huge and impending crisis" in seven "red-hot" counties and issued an order forcing people in affected areas to use More expensive.

Florida racked up more than 7,000 new cases of the disease on Tuesday, as its positive test rate exceeded 16% for the first time, a figure that suggests the virus is far more prevalent in the community than is revealed in the current tests.

Texas said its new daily rates of coronavirus infection increased by a record 10,000 cases.

"I think Texas reopened too quickly," Mark McClellan, a former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, told CNN on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Fauci, who disagrees with the president because of his unadorned statements about the virus, warns that the United States is still "knee deep" in crisis.

Trump was unkind to the new dose of truth, in a comment that summed up his astonishing state of denial.

"Well, I think we are in a good place. I don't agree with him," the president told Van Susteren.