Trump lies on Twitter about stories of "trends", alleges illegality

President Trump renewed his criticism of Twitter on Monday and called to question the trending section of the social media giant he called "disgusting."

Trump tweeted that it is "unpleasant to see the so-called" trends "on Twitter, where there are many trends about me, and never a good one. They look for everything they can find, they make it as bad as possible and they exploit it, trying to make it trend. Really ridiculous, illegal and, of course, very unfair. "

Twitter did not respond to an email from Fox News. Their website He says these trends are "determined by an algorithm and, by default, are tailored to you based on who you follow, your interests, and your location."

Twitter states that "the number of Tweets that are related to trends is just one of the factors that the algorithm observes when ranking and determining trends."

Trump has publicly clashed with Twitter in the past. The company has censored tweets from the president for allegedly "glorifying violence" a few weeks ago during the outbreak of George Floyd's protests.

"These thugs are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I will not let this happen. I just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the army is with him all the time. Any difficulties and we will take over but when the looting, the shooting begins. Thank you. "

Twitter added a disclaimer in the tweet, which hides the message until users click "view."

"This Tweet violated Twitter's Rules on glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public interest for the Tweet to remain accessible," the disclaimer said.

Trump has joined other Republicans who agree that Twitter favors Democrats and left-wing policies. Trump insisted that the censored tweet was taken out of context, but said the platform will quickly censor his speech, but does nothing to stop propaganda from China and "radical left" Democrats.

In May, Trump signed an executive order that interprets Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 (CDA) as not providing legal liability protections for technology companies that engage in censorship and political conduct.

The president's order, which also reduces federal funding for social media platforms that censor users' political views, came just two days after Twitter took the unprecedented step of sticking a "misleading" warning label on two of Trump's tweets about the risks of national mail fraud – in the vote.

The Commerce Department asked the Federal Communications Commission on Monday to start the process, Politico reported.

The report noted that the FCC does not regulate these social media companies, but the administration has tasked it with finding ways for internet companies to face certain transparency mandates.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"President Trump is committed to protecting the rights of all Americans to express their views and not face unjustified restrictions or selective censorship by a handful of powerful companies," Wilbur Ross, secretary of commerce, said in a statement.

Fox News's Gregg Re, Joseph A. Wulfshon and The Associated Press contributed to this report.