Trump makes his first 2020 trip to the border between the United States and Mexico







Trump's border wall is expected to once again become a cornerstone of his campaign, and as the election year intensifies, his key campaign promise takes on renewed urgency. The administration has billed Tuesday's trip as a celebration of the completion of the 200-mile new wall system.

But the 200 miles is only part of the administration's goal of building 450 miles by the end of this year. Of these, approximately three miles have been built in areas where no barriers previously existed, while most miles replaced old and outdated designs with an improved system, according to US Customs and Border Protection. USA, which oversees the construction of the border wall.

Trump has repeatedly touted the progress of his border wall.

"We have a very strong border now, our southern border," Trump said in May. "And every day, it gets stronger because we are building miles per day of a very, very powerful wall. And that's a great thing for our country."