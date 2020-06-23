Trump makes his first 2020 trip to the border between the United States and Mexico

Trump's border wall is expected to once again become a cornerstone of his campaign, and as the election year intensifies, his key campaign promise takes on renewed urgency. The administration has billed Tuesday's trip as a celebration of the completion of the 200-mile new wall system.
But the 200 miles is only part of the administration's goal of building 450 miles by the end of this year. Of these, approximately three miles have been built in areas where no barriers previously existed, while most miles replaced old and outdated designs with an improved system, according to US Customs and Border Protection. USA, which oversees the construction of the border wall.
Trump has repeatedly touted the progress of his border wall.
On Tuesday, Trump will join acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan.
Three years after his presidency, Trump has faced a series of legal challenges over his border wall and his attempt to bolster the effort with additional funds from other government accounts.
The administration also has to deal with private property owners whose property can be confiscated to build barriers along the border. Landlords often fight for what is known as fair compensation, which they consider a fair price for their property.
"It has not slowed down or stopped," said Tricia Cortez, executive director of the Rio Grande International Study Center. The center, based in Laredo, Texas, has been planning regular workshops to inform homeowners of their rights and reach out to those whose land may be at risk of being taken.
It will also be tested at the United States Border Patrol Academy in Artesia, New Mexico, this summer. If successful, the coating will be used elsewhere, the agency spokesman said. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to questions about how success will be measured.
That will come at a cost, too: Depending on what paint is used, it could increase the cost up to $ 1.2 million per mile, the official said. If paint is applied to the 450 new miles that Trump says will be built early next year, the price will be roughly $ 500 million.
But as the administration continues to invest in the border wall, migrant arrests have decreased dramatically compared to last year. The new coronavirus-related restrictions have also largely prevented migrants, including asylum seekers, from entering the United States.
The total number of people who reached the southern border increased from the previous month. Border arrests, a measure of illegal crossings, increased from approximately 16,000 in April to more than 21,000 in May. That is still lower than May 2019 when nearly 133,000 migrants, most of whom were families and children, were arrested.
Most of the people currently illegally crossing the border are single men from Mexico.