Trump may be missing a national moment

Trump imagines himself as an executor of law and order, but the images of a president hidden behind the high walls of his own people are clear, especially since the recent protests have been largely peaceful. You may also be missing something very important: History is littered with failed "race talks" in American politics, but this time it feels a little different.

In the wake of the George Floyd police murder, some white Americans have begun to examine the personal and institutional racial prejudice they always assumed they were immune from. Little anecdotes, like Amazon's bestseller lists dominated by books about race and the story of an airline executive heart to Heart with an African American stewardess she offers tentative signs of social change. NFL quarterback Drew Brees, who criticized the players for kneeling to protest racist police during the national anthem, was forced to back off Thursday.

"I recognize that I should talk less and listen more … and when the black community talks about their pain, we all should listen." Brees said . His fellow quarterback Colin Kaepernick, the first to kneel, was kicked out of the league and became a target for Trump. But if the NFL adapted this weekend, it is certain that many more players would follow Kaepernick's lead.

Trump, in his tweet bubble and self-esteem, is not reexamining any of his biases. But it would be a great irony if a president who built a political career on racist rhetoric inadvertently triggered unprecedented public zeal to understand injustice in the United States, if only for a moment.