Trump meeting: campaign says he can't be held responsible if Tulsa aides get coronavirus

Rally attendees are asked to confirm their attendance at the event and, upon registration, must accept a disclaimer stating that they acknowledge that "there is an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place where people are present "
"By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to retain Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors or volunteers responsible for any illness or injury, "says the disclaimer.
The Trump campaign officially announced plans for the president's first campaign since the majority of the country closed to prevent the spread of the virus on Wednesday. It will appear in a covered location, the BOK Center, in Tulsa on July 19.
The announcement of the rally comes as coronavirus cases are on the rise in some parts of the US. USA Cases continue to rise in various states, even when others show a downward trend or remain stable. Nationwide, more than 2 million people have been infected with the virus and more than 112,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Catherine Sharkey, a professor of law at New York University School of Law, said exemptions like the Trump campaign are likely to become a regular part of American life as the country reopens and the coronavirus remains a threat. However, exemptions offer only entry-level liability protection.
"They only provide limited protections, so they would never protect against, for example, gross negligence or recklessness," Sharkey said. "It could be argued that holding a large public gathering that will bring people together in a context where they cannot socially distance themselves or follow CDC directives, etc., could be argued to be very negligent."
The president has been eager to get back on track since the campaigns ended in person. His campaign had originally drawn up plans to restart the protests in July, but increased the timeline as more states began to reopen their economies as large crowds participated in protests across the country in the wake of George Floyd's late death. of last month. custody of the Minneapolis police.
The campaign believes that crowds at those protests have opened the door to events like these rallies, despite warnings from public health officials that social distancing, facial linings, and limited public interaction are still necessary to prevent a second peak of the virus.
It is unclear what specific security measures will be implemented at the Trump rally. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt's guidance on reopening the state still recommends that its residents minimize time spent in "crowded settings," but it does not limit group meetings.
"There will be security precautions," Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said Thursday.