Trump meeting: campaign says he can't be held responsible if Tulsa aides get coronavirus







Rally attendees are asked to confirm their attendance at the event and, upon registration, must accept a disclaimer stating that they acknowledge that "there is an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place where people are present "

"By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to retain Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors or volunteers responsible for any illness or injury, "says the disclaimer.

The Trump campaign officially announced plans for the president's first campaign since the majority of the country closed to prevent the spread of the virus on Wednesday. It will appear in a covered location, the BOK Center, in Tulsa on July 19.