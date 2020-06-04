Trump meets top campaign aides as re-election fears rise

Campaign manager Brad Parscale, deputy campaign manager Bill Stepien, pollster Tony Fabrizio, deputy chief Jared Kushner and chief of staff Mark Meadows met with Trump to discuss both the campaign and the recent series of polls in the field of battle, said the source.

And concerns extend beyond Trump's re-election campaign, with Republican agents tasked with keeping the Senate in Republican hands and recapturing the House in November nervously watching, sources said, knowing their success or failure is directly related to whether Trump you can change your current fall. .

In an apparent effort to combat these political problems, the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee announced Thursday that they will resume campaign efforts in person next week, returning to Republican field organizers who have been working from home since March to key states.

Mandi Merritt, a RNC spokeswoman, said the groups "will resume volunteer activities and campaigns in person where states allow."

But fears among Republicans run deeper than the lack of in-person campaign events and have been fueled primarily by two new data points: public polls from key battlefield states showing former Vice President Joe Biden in a strong position and how the Trump campaign is spending its resources.

A trio of Fox News polls released this week found the President underperformed his 2016 presentation in Arizona Wisconsin and Ohio , three states that will be critical to your reelection.

A poll found that Trump is behind Biden 46% to 42% in Arizona, a state that Trump won by 3.5 points in 2016.

Another found the race tight in Ohio, with Biden 45% and Trump 43%, a division that is within the margin of error. But Ohio was long seen as a Trump blockade in 2020, and even Republicans acknowledge that if Ohio is in the thick of the game, Trump is unlikely to win in 2020.

And a third poll found Biden, at 49%, with a nine-point lead over Trump, at 40%, in Wisconsin, a state Trump narrowly won in 2016 and emblematic of Democratic career failures. presidential.

There have also been troubling polls in trustworthy Republican states like Texas that show a vulnerable Trump. A Quinnipiac University poll released this month found Trump at 44% and Biden at 43%, a statistical change in a state the president won by more than 9 points in 2016.

The president, however, continues to trust, ignoring the numbers in public polls.

"Just like last time. I was losing to Hillary in every state and I won every state, that's fine," Trump told Fox News Radio. Then he suggested that the view from inside his campaign is very different.

"But I saw another poll where I am earning each state of change substantially, and why I would not," he asked.

The polls, taken together, are enough to worry Republicans. But Republican agents across the country, especially those charged with taking back the House and holding on to the Senate, nervously watch as the Trump campaign turns its attention to propping up support with television commercials in states like Arizona, Iowa and Ohio, three states that the president won in 2016 who were seen as Democratic outreaches in November.

The Trump campaign, according to CMAG ad tracking data, has spent nearly $ 1.9 million in those three states since mid-May.

"Worrying about Arizona and Wisconsin when you're losing Ohio and tied for Texas is like worrying about running a marathon when you break your leg," said a Republican agent in contact with the Trump campaign.

One area of ​​concern for Republicans is that the news cycle is an endless rotation of coronaviruses, economic calamities, and civil unrest, making it impossible for Trump to lean on his greatest campaign force: defining and attacking his opponent.

While Trump and his campaign have spent a lot of time and money criticizing Biden, much of this has gone unnoticed because voters have far more pressing concerns in a news environment that apparently changes every minute.

And the circumstances, with anguish and pain on television, have not only robbed Trump of his ability to attack, worried Republican operatives said, but have also intensified focus on one of his most obvious weaknesses: showing empathy.

"People are worried, upset and worried, they want a president who understands that concern and tells them that it will be fine," said a Republican operative close to the Trump operation who asked not to be identified so he could speak freely about the campaign. "Trump is not joining, he is a fighter. For a incumbent during a tumultuous time, Americans seek calm and he is unable to provide that."

This problem is duplicated because, although Biden is not receiving media attention, he is widely seen as an empathetic figure, something that he regularly highlights.

Concern may be felt more in the key Senate elections, where Republicans know that their fate is closely related to Trump. Multiple Republican agents admit that there is only a small chance that the party can hold the Senate in a general election where Trump falls.

This is particularly felt in places like Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina and Maine, four states where Republicans defend Senate incumbents in what appear to be difficult races.

"It will be difficult to completely separate from Trump, so getting him well and competitive is incredibly important to efforts to keep the Senate and turn the House around," said a Republican operative involved in the election. "There is no cataclysmic Trump failure and Republican success on the ballot."

One of the few positives Republicans can find is that Election Day is still five months away, a true eternity in the world of politics. But it remains to be seen, these agents said, whether Trump can change him.

"We have seen crazier things. But Republicans cannot stay on this current trajectory and succeed this fall," the operation said. "There must be a certain degree of change in high-level messaging and the contrast that is occurring right now."