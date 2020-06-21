Trump mocks & # 39; Seattle anarchists, & # 39; promotes & # 39; the presidency of law and order & # 39; at the Tulsa rally to relaunch the campaign

President Trump returned to the campaign Saturday night with a rally before thousands of supporters in Tulsa, Oklahoma, using the fierce and carefree appearance to mock Democratic enemy Joe Biden, criticize those who knock down monuments to controversial historical figures, and denounce what that he described. like the "disaster" demonstration in Seattle.

Trump tore apart the occupation of several blocks in Seattle by left-wing protesters, who cover an abandoned police compound, saying he is an example of the "radical left" and comparing that to his campaign's "law and order" platform. The occupiers, whom Trump described as "anarchists," call their area the Capitol Hill Busy Protest, or CHOP.

"We are not talking about a small place, we are talking about Seattle," Trump said, tearing Democratic officials in Seattle and Washington state. He said he had a standing offer that "anytime you want, we'll come in" and fix problems in Seattle "in an hour or less."

But he said, "I may be wrong, but it's probably better for us to just see that mess."

Trump added that a congressman on the flight to the rally told him that he should not intervene to end the CHOP occupation so that people see "what radical left-wing Democrats will do to our country."

He also mentioned "radicals" who attacked statues of Thomas Jefferson and Christopher Columbus in recent days and said that a law that burns the American flag should be passed should result in one year in prison. While promoting his chances in November at the campaign's first rally in months, Trump repeatedly used examples of protesters tearing down monuments and the Seattle CHOP area as an obstacle to his "law and order" message, while insisting on Biden, the A supposed Democratic presidential candidate, he would always "give in" to such "radical" parts of his party.

"Do you want to bow to the left mafia or do you want to stand tall and proud as Americans?" he asked at one point.

The scathing tone of the demonstration, impromptu digressions and political sides reflected that Trump fell back into his campaign element after the pandemic-induced hiatus. Tulsa marked the president's first rally since early March, when both Trump and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden canceled the campaign events in person as the severity of the coronavirus crisis began to surface. But Trump, who for months has been eager to conquer the country The economy is back to normal and put himself back in front of supporters at his rallies, is the first to resume major events in person.

Trump also said Saturday that "the silent majority is stronger than ever" and touted Republicans as "Abraham Lincoln's party" and "law and order," in comments that seem to indicate how he will frame his reelection campaign to as the November election draws closer.

Trump made the remarks at the Tulsa BOK Center, which became an epicenter of controversy amid protests abroad and lingering concerns about the potential coronavirus risk of holding the rally.

Trump at the beginning of his remarks also promoted the reform to the US Department of Veterans Affairs. The rapid pace at which the Senate has confirmed its judicial candidates and the tax reduction legislation it signed into law.

"I stand before you today to declare that the silent majority is stronger than ever," Trump told the noisy crowd. "In five months' time we are going to defeat sleepy Joe Biden … We are going to stop the radical left. We are going to build a future of security and opportunity … Republicans are the party of freedom, equality and justice for all We are the party of Abraham Lincoln and we are the party of law and order. "

Trump also spent a significant amount of time addressing criticism he received for what appeared to be a ginger walking down a ramp and an awkward sip of a glass of water at a West Point graduation earlier this month. Trump fought back, hinting that Joe Biden had health problems instead of himself, then took a sip of water to applaud the crowd, before pouring the water out of the glass.

"That is enough, I wanted to tell that story, does everyone understand that story," concluded the president.

THE SUPREME COURT OF OKLAHOMA ALLOWS THE TRUMP RALLYO TO PROCEED AS PLANNED; TULSA MAYOR RESINS THE CURFEW

The president, commenting on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday, said he was excited to return among his supporters.

"The event in Oklahoma is incredible," he said. "The crowds are amazing, they have not seen anything like it and we will go there now, we will give a lucky speech, we will see many great people, many great friends and that is all that."

Ahead of Saturday's event, Trump supporters have been queuing for days to secure their seat in an arena that is just under 20,000, and the Trump campaign on Monday promoted receiving more than 1 million ticket requests.

But the potential for the rally to be a "super propagator" event has worried observers, especially when six members of Trump's re-election campaign tested positive for the coronavirus before the event.

TRUMP PREPARES FOR FIRST RALLY CAMPAIGN IN MONTHS IN TULSA AMID CONCERNS BY CORONAVIRUSES, VIOLENCE

"According to security protocols, campaign staff are tested for COVID-19 before the events," Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement. "Six advanced team members tested positive in hundreds of tests conducted, and quarantine procedures were implemented immediately. No positive COVID staff member or anyone in immediate contact will be present at today's rally or near attendees and elected officials As previously announced, all meeting attendees receive temperature controls before going through security, at which time they are given wristbands, masks, and hand sanitizer. "

The campaign believes employees were infected in Dallas at the Trump event there. All six are said to be asymptomatic and the campaign is working with health authorities to contact employees who tested positive.

Biden in a tweet Saturday night criticized Trump for holding the rally despite concerns over the coronavirus: Oklahoma has seen a recent hit in cases of the disease.

TULSA ARENA CALLS FOR TRUMP CAMPAIGN FOR COVID-19 WRITTEN MITIGATION PLAN BEFORE THE MEETING

"Donald Trump is so eager to return to his campaign rallies that he is willing to put people at risk and violate CDC guidelines, as long as they sign a waiver that promises not to hold his campaign accountable. Unbelievable," Biden tweeted. .

This followed the BOK Center asking the Trump campaign this week for a written plan on how it would engage in social distancing among those attending the rally. The Trump campaign seemed to dismiss the concerns of the arena, making it clear that the event would be a Trump rally.

"We take security seriously, which is why we are doing temperature checks for all attendees and providing masks and hand sanitizer. This will be a Trump rally, which means a large, boisterous and excited crowd," Tim Murtaugh, director of communications from the Trump campaign. he said in a statement.

Saturday's rally was originally scheduled for Friday, June 19. But that day is the holiday of June 15, which celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. Amid recent racial tensions over the death of George Floyd, the Trump campaign changed the date of the event to Saturday.

Fox News' Mark Merideth, Brooke Singman Adam Shaw, Russell Cosby, John Roberts and Allie Raffa, and Associated Press contributed to this report.