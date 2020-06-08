Trump mocks Romney for marching with protesters to the White House: "What a guy"

President Trump mocked Mitt Romney on Monday for marching with protesters to the White House over the weekend, sarcastically praising the "sincerity" and political insight of the Utah senator.

"Tremendous sincerity, what kind," Trump tweeted Monday morning. "It's hard to believe, with this kind of political talent, his numbers are 'tank' so bad in Utah!"

The president shared a video of Romney, R-Utah, marching with protesters in Washington, DC, over the weekend, where he explains that he was participating in the cause of ending "violence and brutality, and to ensure that people understand that Black Lives Import. "

ROMNEY NOT EXPECTED TO SUPPORT TRUMP RE-ELECTION: REPORT

Romney on Sunday posted photos of the march and an image of him with the crowd, wearing a face mask to follow COVID-19's precautions.

Also over the weekend, Romney tweeted a photo of his father in the late 1960s, who at the time was the Governor of Michigan, marching with civil rights protesters.

"This is my father, George Romney, participating in a Civil Rights march in the Detroit suburbs in the late 1960s:" Force alone will not eliminate the unrest, "he said." We must eliminate the problems of those that arise, "he tweeted.

Protests in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody continued in cities across the country this weekend, with thousands of people on the streets of Washington. The protests were largely peaceful, after the riots last weekend.

Meanwhile, the President has regularly quarreled with Romney throughout his administration.

GEORGE BUSH SPEAKS ABOUT GEORGE FLOYD, RACISM

Romney was the only Republican senator to break the ranks of the party and voted to find Trump guilty of abuse of power in the Senate impeachment trial. However, Romney stayed with the Republican senators in the vote to acquit Trump on the second impeachment article: obstruction of Congress.

According to a report over the weekend, Romney is not expected to endorse Trump in the 2020 presidential election.